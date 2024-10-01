National Cybersecurity Alliance Launches 21St Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This year's campaign continues the 'Secure Our World' theme, building on last year's focus and addressing AI-driven threats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) , the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting a more secure and interconnected world, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have announced the launch of the 21st annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This year's theme, "Secure Our World," builds on the momentum from last year's theme, highlighting basic hygiene and the importance as technologies evolve, and shifting the focus toward the importance of protecting ourselves as these technologies evolve.



As cyber threats continue to evolve alongside technological advancements, the 2024 campaign emphasizes the urgent need to safeguard digital lives in the face of AI-driven risks. In a world where nearly everyone is digitally connected, cybersecurity remains a shared responsibility. This year's theme calls for a collective approach to improving online safety by uniting individuals, security experts, businesses, and government entities. The campaign highlights how sharing knowledge and expertise can strengthen the broader cybersecurity community.

"Over the past 21 years, the cybersecurity landscape has seen exponential growth in both opportunity and risk. While advancements in technology have brought incredible convenience, they've also introduced complex security challenges that require vigilance and education," said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. "By embracing simple, actionable steps and fostering collaboration within the cybersecurity community, we can equip everyone-from consumers to large enterprises-with the tools they need to protect their digital identities."

The initiative also underscores the role of cybersecurity professionals in educating and mentoring others. Security experts are encouraged to share their knowledge and experiences to foster a culture of security across sectors, ensuring that everyone can confidently navigate the digital landscape.

2024 Campaign Focus: Key Cybersecurity Behaviors

This year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month will emphasize four key behaviors that individuals and organizations should adopt to strengthen their cybersecurity posture:

Using strong, unique passwords and a password managerEnabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) across all accountsUpdating software regularlyIdentifying and reporting phishing attempts

Through the support of event sponsors - including Google, CrowdStrike, Amazon, Bitwarden, Microsoft, Optiv, Bank of America, Dell, PwC & KnowBe4 - NCA will offer free resources and virtual events to help businesses, schools, and communities enhance their cyber defenses and educate their stakeholders on best practices.

“In today's evolving threat landscape, networks are becoming more complex, emerging technologies are impacting the attack surfaces for companies and threat actors are exploiting vulnerabilities at record pace,” said Matt Gorham, Leader of PwC's Cyber & Privacy Innovation Institute.“According to PwC's 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights survey, both tech and business executives rank cyber among their top three concerns. This creates an opportunity for CISOs to align their cyber agenda with the organization's business priorities, keeping cybersecurity top of mind across the enterprise.”

“Cybersecurity remains an ever-changing and growing component of our everyday lives,” said Charley Snyder, head of security policy at Google.“Initiatives like Cybersecurity Awareness Month help us to zoom out and get back to basics, which we often see are the conduit for some of today's biggest security issues. It's also an annual opportunity for industry leaders to join together and talk through practices like Secure by Design and Secure by Default, which can make all the difference in taking the burden off consumers when it comes to staying safe online.”

“This year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme – Secure Our World – reflects the collective efforts of the vast global community which are required to protect our digital world," said Perry Carpenter, Chief Human Risk Management Strategist, KnowBe4.“Undoubtedly, AI and other technological advancements we have experienced recently have further emphasized the need for effective cybersecurity measures, including behavior modification and enhanced awareness of new security threats. We participate in Cybersecurity Awareness Month each year to empower employees at organizations worldwide to make smarter security decisions every day.”

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month shines a spotlight on the essential role cybersecurity plays in safeguarding today's digital society,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike.“As cyber attacks evolve at an unprecedented rate, it's critical that we equip organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to defend against both current and emerging threats. Cybersecurity is a team sport. Collaborating with leaders across the ecosystem is at the heart of CrowdStrike's mission of stopping breaches. We're proud to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month and help build a more secure future.”

Become a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

Individuals, businesses, and organizations can become Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions by signing up on the NCA website. Champions will receive a free toolkit with materials and resources to help them promote cybersecurity best practices throughout October. There are no financial obligations required to participate. To learn more and sign up, please visit .

Join the Conversation

Throughout October, NCA, CISA, and key partners will engage the public through social media campaigns, sharing critical insights and actionable steps to promote cybersecurity awareness. Follow the conversation by using the hashtags #SecureOurFuture and #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth across social media platforms.

For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month and how you can get involved, visit StaySafeOnline.org .

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the Nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater“digital” good. Our core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (January 28); and CyberSecure My BusinessTM, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Contact: Adam Brett 516.320.0164 ...