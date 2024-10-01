San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Launches Fall 2024 Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) San Diego philanthropist David Malcolm announces the Fall 2024 scholarship for students overcoming adversity.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Applications for the Fall 2024 David Malcolm Scholarship are opening soon! Beginning October 1, 2024, exceptional college and college-bound students who have overcome significant personal challenges can apply for this $2,500 scholarship. Designed to recognize academic excellence, community service, and a passion for making a positive impact, this scholarship is an opportunity for students to gain the support they need to succeed.

David Malcolm, a philanthropist and successful real estate entrepreneur in San Diego, created this scholarship to help students who have demonstrated perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. A Harvard Business School Presidents Program graduate, Malcolm has enjoyed a successful career despite not having a formal college degree. Today, he is dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders by providing them with resources to help them achieve their educational and career goals.

The David Malcolm Scholarship is open to high school seniors who have been accepted into an accredited college or university and current, full-time college students enrolled at accredited institutions. Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5. To apply, students must submit a 1,000-word essay detailing the challenges they've overcome, the obstacles they are currently facing, and how the scholarship will help them pursue their educational journey.

“This scholarship is about more than financial support; it's about recognizing the determination and resilience of these students,” said Malcolm.“I hope it helps them reach their potential and make a positive difference in their communities and the world.”

Applications open October 1, 2024 and close December 31, 2024. Interested students are encouraged to apply by visiting .

About David Malcolm, San Diego

David Malcolm is a San Diego philanthropist and businessman with over five decades of experience in real estate. His passion for education and community service has led him to support various causes, especially those focused on helping individuals overcome adversity. Through the David Malcolm Scholarship, he aims to provide deserving students with financial support to help them achieve academic success and inspire others.

