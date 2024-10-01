Gerrod Bailey Excels At The Nicole Freer Group At Corcoran Genesis, Bringing Local Expertise & Real Estate Acumen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Gerrod Bailey with the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis

Gerrod Bailey continues to excel at the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis after 7 years of devoted service to the company

- Gerrod Bailey, Realtor, The Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran GenesisKATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis is proud to highlight the ongoing contributions of Gerrod Bailey , a dedicated real estate professional who has been an integral part of the team for the past seven years. As a lifelong resident of Katy, Texas, Gerrod's deep-rooted knowledge of the local market and his commitment to client success have made him a valued member of the group.Throughout his tenure with the Nicole Freer Group, Gerrod has closed hundreds of sales, showcasing his versatility in working with a diverse range of clients, from first-time homebuyers to those seeking expansive acreage properties. His ability to connect with clients and understand their unique needs has earned him a reputation for excellence in service. Gerrod's extensive local network and hyper-local expertise have enabled him to offer unparalleled insights and resources to his clients."I am proud to be part of the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis," said Gerrod Bailey. "Working closely with Nicole and Doug Freer over the years has been an incredible experience. Their accessibility, coaching, and leadership have greatly contributed to my growth and success, and I'm excited to continue building on what we've achieved together."Gerrod was one of the group's early success stories, closing his first deal within a week of joining the team. His experience spans transactions across a wide range of price points, from $100,000 to over $3 million. His work focuses on helping clients find the right fit for their needs while also consulting with new agents on how to grow and succeed within the brokerage.Nicole Freer, owner of the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis, expressed her appreciation for Gerrod's contributions: "Gerrod's dedication to his clients and his deep understanding of the Houston market have been invaluable to our team. His commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we are thrilled to continue growing together."With more than 150,000 social media followers and a reputation for innovation and client-first service, the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis continues to lead in the Houston Metro area. The ongoing collaboration with talented professionals like Gerrod Bailey positions the group for continued success and expansion.For more information about Gerrod Bailey and the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis, visit Nicole Freer Group's website.

