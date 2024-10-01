Extensiv Forges Strategic Partnership With Keyence To Offer Industry-Leading Mobile Scanning Solutions To 3Pls

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyence , an innovative worldwide leader in the development and of industrial equipment, and Extensiv , a leading provider of warehouse, order, and inventory management software to the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, today announced their strategic partnership to offer increased access to mobile scanning for the 3PL to automate their inventory and order operations.



3PL warehouses are in constant need of more efficient solutions to keep up with the rapidly evolving demands of the ecommerce and logistics industry. By partnering with Keyence, Extensiv has made their leading warehouse management software available and fully supported on Keyence's mobile scanning devices .

“We're thrilled to be partnering with a global leader like Keyence,” said Extensiv President, Aaron Stead.“We believe that in Keyence, our numerous 3PL customers will find high quality mobile scanning products and a higher level of customer service to help them grow in a data-informed way.”

Key benefits of partnership:

By utilizing the combination of mobile scanners and data-gathering solutions like Extensiv SmartScan , 3PLs can capture more accurate and timely data that drive advanced insights, such as labor analytics and productivity reports.As the manufacturer of their own devices, Keyence provides exceptional on-site support to help businesses get up and running with their scanning devices.This partnership opens the door to future innovations and opportunities for Extensiv and Keyence to continue supporting and addressing the evolving needs of logistics businesses worldwide.

"Partnering with Extensiv represents a significant milestone for Keyence," said Bryan Franz, Executive Director of Mobile Computing Solutions at Keyence Corporation. "Our shared values, including offering the highest customer experience, makes this partnership a natural fit. By leveraging our strengths and combining our expertise in hardware and software, we are poised to deliver unmatched value to grow our markets together.”

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at .

About Keyence Corporation

Keyence Corporation is a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance sensors, vision systems, and mobile computing solutions. Their commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction drives them to deliver state-of-the-art products and solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency across various industries. Customers of Keyence benefit from working directly with their highly knowledgeable sales engineers to answer technical product questions quickly. Keyence has been continuously ranked in prominent company rankings such as“The World's Most Innovative Companies” (Forbes). They serve 350,000 customers in 110 countries around the world. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Extensiv

Jill Hillen

...

Keyence Corporation

Ben Scott

...