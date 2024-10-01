Lucid Software Expands Visual Collaboration Suite And Enhances Agile Workflows With Innovative Solutions For Team And Program-Level Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced a robust set of new capabilities aimed at elevating agile workflows for both team-level and program-level planning. Designed to help teams respond to change, make faster decisions, and deliver value more effectively, these enhancements will help drive greater agility, alignment, and collaboration across organizations.

Lucid Software is the only visual collaboration suite that gives teams the power to go from imagining the future to building it. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication.

"At Lucid, we understand that agility isn't just about following specific frameworks-it's about how teams collaborate, iterate, and deliver value," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "Whether a team identifies as Agile or simply seeks ways to work faster and smarter, our new capabilities are designed to further enhance collaboration and drive alignment. As the journey toward business agility evolves, we're committed to evolving with our users and empowering teams to work together more effectively than ever before."

Team-level coordination

By merging innovative new features with enhanced functionality, Lucid's team-level coordination capabilities empower teams to maintain high levels of collaboration, even in remote or distributed environments. Key features include:



Facilitation of Agile events: Customizable templates designed by Agile experts guide teams through daily standups, sprint planning, and retrospectives. These templates include integrated tools like timers, laser pointers, and the ability to import Jira issues, making it easier to facilitate and engage in team events.

Private mode for anonymous input: To foster psychological safety, Lucid's private mode allows team members to contribute ideas and feedback anonymously during Agile events. This feature helps ensure that all voices are heard, promoting a more inclusive decision-making process.

Streamlined sprint planning: New estimation capabilities allow teams to quickly and collaboratively assess the effort, complexity, or risk of tasks using a poker-planning style approach. Teams can then sync their estimates with Jira or Azure DevOps (ADO), ensuring alignment between planning and execution. Team spaces: By utilizing team spaces, teams can create dedicated virtual spaces within Lucid to organize key resources such as charters, working agreements, and other critical artifacts essential to team-level coordination. These spaces replicate the benefits of physical team rooms, offering a central hub for collaboration.

Program-level planning

Lucid's program-level planning tools are designed to support large-scale collaboration across multiple teams, helping organizations coordinate complex projects and achieve strategic goals. Key features include:



Big room planning templates: Lucid offers structured templates for big room planning sessions, providing teams with a seamless way to coordinate cross-functional work. These templates include spaces for agendas, team rosters, and breakout sessions, making it easier to align on dependencies and objectives.

Real-time dependency mapping: New dependency mapping capabilities allow teams to visualize and manage dependencies directly from Jira and ADO, ensuring that potential risks are identified and mitigated early in the planning process.

Integrations with systems of record: Teams can sync data between Lucid, Jira, and ADO, allowing for real-time updates and ensuring that the most current information is reflected across all platforms. These integrations streamline the planning process and reduce the need for manual data transfers. Visual Activities for consensus building: Lucid's Visual Activities enable teams to prioritize tasks and conduct confidence votes, helping to align team efforts and ensure that all stakeholders are on the same page.

These latest innovations from Lucid Software provide teams with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of agile workflows, from daily coordination to large-scale program planning. By enhancing both team-level and program-level collaboration, Lucid continues to lead the way in providing the most intelligent and comprehensive visual collaboration platform to support modern teams.

For more information about these new capabilities, visit the latest Lately @ Lucid blog .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products-Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale -teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid .

SOURCE Lucid Software

