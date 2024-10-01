Flavia Doubles Down On Its Commitment To Bringing Café Excellence To The Office With New Lavazza Lattes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new single-pack lattes elevate any workday with ease through three popular coffee shop flavors

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavia , the café-style workplace beverage system, announces the launch of Lavazza Lattes , the first in a series of brand innovations that are aimed at delivering more of the café-style beverages consumers love. With a renewed focus on expanding its portfolio to respond to the trends and needs of today's workplace, the new single-serve latte delivers an exceptional in-office latte that rivals any cafe.

Flavia's new Lavazza Lattes: Vanilla, Classic, and Mocha-café-quality coffee made easy!

In just one simple step, everyone in the office can enjoy a freshly brewed and frothed latte whenever the craving strikes. Crafted with coffee and velvety milk froth, every sip delivers a refined latte experience, making barista-quality beverages easily accessible at any point throughout the workday. This convenient format eliminates all the hassle and extra equipment typically required to craft a perfect latte, ensuring delightful treats are available at the touch of a button.

"Lavazza Lattes represent the first step in our renewed commitment to modernizing the Flavia brand," says Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing at Lavazza North America. "As we expand our portfolio to offer more of the drink categories that employees seek outside of the office, we are investing in our exceptionally reliable Flavia machines to provide high-quality beverages with minimal effort. This launch showcases our dedication to innovation and elevating the office coffee experience."

In addition to this focus on new innovations, the Flavia system will maintain its core advantage-offering a pack-to-cup brewing system that guarantees quality in every cup. With Lavazza Lattes, Flavia continues to empower workplaces with convenient, premium beverage solutions that support both productivity and morale.

The Lavazza Lattes collection is crafted with coffee, real milk, natural flavors and sweeteners, and contains 60 calories per Freshpack. Available in three popular flavors, the collection offers something for everyone:



Classic Latte: coffee with sweet milky notes and velvety milk froth for a classic latte experience

Vanilla Latte: coffee infused with a touch of vanilla and velvety milk froth for a smooth, delightful flavor Mocha Latte: coffee combined with a hint of cocoa and velvety milk froth for a rich, indulgent treat

Flavia serves a wide range of industries, from corporate offices and healthcare facilities, to educational institutions and hospitality environments. With its versatile, reliable machines and diverse beverage options-including lattes, cold brew and infused waters-Flavia provides a workplace solution that boosts morale and productivity by catering to the varied preferences of employees. With over 40 years of expertise in single-serve brewing, Flavia ensures that employees across industries can enjoy a premium coffee experience tailored to their needs.

"As we take a fresh look at the Flavia system, we're excited to introduce new innovations that deliver on what consumers are looking for, both inside and outside the office," Foti adds. "Lavazza Lattes are just the beginning of our journey to bring more of the café-style drinks employees crave, while maintaining the same trusted quality Flavia has delivered for over 40 years."

More innovation can be expected for Flavia in the coming months, all with a focus on offering workplaces an expanded variety of beverage options, while retaining the reliability and convenience Flavia users have come to expect.

Lavazza Lattes are available exclusively for use with Flavia machines and are currently available nationwide. To learn more or place an order, please visit flavia . For more information about the Lavazza brand, please visit lavazzausa .

About Flavia

Flavia® has been focused on building better workdays since launching the first single-serve brewer in 1982. Harnessing Lavazza's coffee heritage and expertise, Flavia has completely redefined what "office coffee" means, raising the bar and office coffee expectations in workplaces nationwide for over 40 years. Brewed with exceptionally reliable machines, Flavia offers a premium selection of elevated beverages - from lattes to cold brew to infused waters - that leave employees feeling recognized and empowered to take on their day. It's a workplace solution designed for complete satisfaction.

About Lavazza

Founded in Turin in 1895, Lavazza has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today, the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with a turnover of over €2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild, Kicking Horse, and the Flavia and Klix systems. Lavazza is active in all business sectors and operates in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants across 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators worldwide. The Group's global presence reflects over 125 years of growth and the production of more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee each year. Lavazza's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident through its continuous research and development, pioneering packaging solutions, and a focus on creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers, and the communities in which it operates. "Awakening a better world every morning" is Lavazza's corporate purpose, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

SOURCE Lavazza

