SEE's CANDIES AND SQUISHMALLOWS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL LAUNCH DATE FOR SWEET CO-BRANDED GIFT SET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New and Exclusive Bundle Featuring a Custom Box of See's Candies with SquishmallowsTM Plush in a One Of a Kind Tote

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Iconic California-based candy company, See's Candies, and Jazwares, a global leader in toys, are thrilled to announce the official launch of their highly anticipated co-branded "Emily the Bat" Squishmallows bundle on Saturday, October 5. To celebrate the collaboration, See's will host a special event at their shop in The Americana at Brand Mall from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm PT. Fans will have the opportunity to be among the first to get their hands on this new and exclusive product. Plus, there will be a free gift for the first 50 people in line, fun games, giveaways AND fans can meet official Squishmallows mascots!

Starting on October 5, customers can purchase the limited-edition

Squishmallows x See's Candies bundle in See's shops and online at sees for $40, but only while supplies last.

Quantities are limited with a maximum of 2 per customer.

It's a sweet match and a must-have for candy lovers, Halloween devotees, Squishmallows collectors, and more.

Whether you are 4 or 104, you'll love it!



The bundle includes:



A limited-edition exclusive eight-inch plush of Emily the Bat from the

Squishmallows universe. She is carrying her See's Candies trick-or-treat bucket and wears their trademark S medallion on her back.

A custom and exclusive Emily the Bat-shaped box of See's Candies, filled with a handpicked selection of See's sweet

Lollys and chocolates. A one-of-a-kind tote bag to carry them with you at all times.

Pat Egan, President & CEO of See's Candies shared, "We are excited that Emily the Bat has landed at See's Candies!

At See's, we love to bring joy, and this collaboration allows us to share our unique and very special candies with some new friends as well as introduce some candy lovers to the Squishmallows family. Working with great brands to bring new products to life never gets old."

"With Halloween season in full swing, collaborating with See's Candies on an exclusive fan-first Squishmallows bundle brings a new level of fun and highly anticipated sweet treats just in time for Halloween," said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "We know fans are going to love our limited-edition, custom styled Emily the Bat and the perfectly curated assortment of chocolates and Lollys that are iconic to See's Candies delicious confections."

ABOUT SEE'S CANDIES

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service-since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. To stay connected and informed, follow @seescandies on all social platforms including Instagram , X , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn . For more information visit .



ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as SquishmallowsTM, PokémonTM, Hello KittyTM, Star WarsTM, DisneyTM, BumBumzTM, and Adopt MeTM. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit



ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Squishmallows debuted in 2017 and has since evolved into a lovable lifestyle brand for fans of all ages. Recent achievements have included 10 Toy of the Year Awards, partnerships with major corporations (H&M, Puma, McDonald's), and continued fan engagement at events like VidCon Anaheim, San Diego Comic Con, and the Squish Bus Tour that swept the nation in 2023. With line extensions into apparel and pet products, collaborations with studios like Netflix and Warner Bros., and our global licensing program featuring 90+ partners, Squishmallows looks forward to continuing to expand the Squad, one Squish at a time.

SOURCE See's Candies

