Wilbur C. Milhouse III Appointed As Chairman Of The Board At Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park LLC

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilbur C. Milhouse III has been appointed Chairman of the Board for Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park LLC (IQMP LLC), the University-Related Organization established by the University of Illinois System to oversee the planning, operations, and management of Chicago's 128-acre quantum park. This state-of-the-art campus will drive research and development in quantum technology and advanced microelectronics, positioning Illinois as a global leader in these cutting-edge fields.

The quantum park will be constructed on the site of the former U.S. Steel South Works plant on Chicago's South Side. Silicon Valley startup PsiQuantum is among the first companies to commit to the property, with plans to build the world's largest quantum computer on-site. Quantum technology is seen as the next major step in computing, and this project is a critical component of Governor Pritzker's vision to establish Illinois as a hub for companies, universities, and government departments to research and develop quantum technologies. To date, Illinois lawmakers have authorized $500 million to boost the quantum industry, with Governor Pritzker projecting over $20 billion in investment and thousands of new jobs.

“I'm thrilled to support attracting new businesses to our state's diverse workforce and to further establish Illinois as a premier global technology hub,” said Mr. Milhouse.“It's inspiring to see Illinois at the forefront of driving research and innovation in quantum science.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Mr. Milhouse is proud to represent his alma mater as the Chairman of the IQMP LLC Board and as a member of the University's Board of Trustees. His longstanding commitment to innovation and community development is reflected in his leadership at Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Milhouse), which he founded in 2001. Under his guidance, Milhouse has grown from a small Chicago startup into a global enterprise. The firm provides essential engineering and construction services to critical infrastructure industries, including transportation, power, aviation, and utilities.

