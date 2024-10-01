Russia Kills 96 Media Representatives Since Aggression Start In 2014 - NGO
10/1/2024 10:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since 2014, Russia has killed 96 media representatives in Ukraine.
The Institute of Mass Information published the relevant statement on its facebook page, reports Ukrinform.
"We thank the defenders, thanks to whom we can live and work in our country. Since 2014, Russia has killed in Ukraine 96 media representatives, men and women. Sixty-nine of them died defending Ukraine. We remember you all!" the address reads.
The list of slain journalists compiled by the Institute of Mass Information is published at the LINK .
As reported, on Tuesday, October 1, on the Christian holiday of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ukrainians celebrate Ukraine Defenders' Day and Day of Cossacks.
Ukraine's Defenders Day is a state holiday, established on October 14, 2014, by a presidential decree. It was celebrated on October 14, but last year the date of the holiday was moved to October 1 due to the reform of the church calendar.
