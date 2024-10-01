SPZI: JP3E Announces First Shipment Of Chicken Paws To China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, (OTC: SPZI), through its wholly owned subsidiary, JP Global, PTE, LTD, is excited to announce the evolution in its February 2024 commodity contract for Grade A Chicken Paws ( ). The first shipment has been loaded and departed in September 2024, for Grade A Chicken Paws to China.

The chicken paws are sourced from Brazil, South America, in what marks the beginning of a new revenue stream for JP 3E. This inaugural transaction, made possible through our newly launched Trade Finance in partnership with Bloxcross, highlights the strength of our innovative global trade approach. By streamlining processes, we're achieving faster, more efficient execution and greatly improving the opportunity to close many more deals of this scale.

JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD is registered with the Overseas Exporters of Imported Foods with China's General Administration of Customs, ensuring compliance and authorization to legally ship food products into China. This certification solidifies our presence in the Chinese market and strengthens our ability to execute on contracts with precision and transparency.

“Our growing presence in China significantly enhances our ability to execute global trade contracts with key players. This strategic foothold opens up vast future opportunities, positioning us to capitalize on international agreements," said John K. Park, Chairman of JP 3E.

Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross, Inc. and CEO of JP 3E, added, "Our Global Trade Financing Platform will continue to drive revenue growth for both JP 3E and Bloxcross. By integrating advanced blockchain and AI technologies, we are increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving both gross and net profit margins. This seamless digital platform allows us to lock in terms and indelibly record transactions, ensuring a competitive edge in the global trade market."

This shipment marks a critical milestone for JP 3E as we continue to expand our reach in the global commodity trading market, enhancing profitability and setting the stage for future success.

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit .

