HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata Performs Eastern India's First Robotic Whipple Surgery on a 60-year-old Patient

(MENAFN- Avian We) Kolkata, 30 September 2024: HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata successfully performs a pioneering Robotic Whipple (pancreaticoduodenectomy) surgery on a 60-year-old male patient. This surgery further solidifies HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata’s leadership as the only medical facility in Eastern India providing both traditional and robotic Whipple surgery. Led by Dr. Sujoy Kumar Bala, Surgical Oncologist, and his team of highly skilled specialists, this intricate surgery highlights HCG’s commitment to medical innovation and excellence in cancer care.



The patient, Rajiv (name changed), a 60-year-old male, initially visited HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata with persistent anemia and abdominal pain. After a series of diagnostic tests, including upper GI endoscopy and CT scans, he was diagnosed with periampullary cancer, a rare form of cancer located at the junction of the pancreatic and liver ducts. A Whipple procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy) was recommended as the best course of treatment, as it involves the removal of cancerous tissue from the pancreas, bile ducts, and small intestine to enhance the chances of recovery.



Dr. Sujoy Kumar Bala, Surgical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata, who led the surgery, explained the advantages of robotic technology in such intricate procedures, “The patient initially presented with symptoms of anemia and abdominal pain, which led to the diagnosis of a rare cancer affecting the pancreatic and liver ducts. After a thorough evaluation, we opted for a robotic Whipple procedure, given the complexity of the case and the benefits of robotic assistance. Being the first procedure of its kind in Eastern India, the patient and his family naturally had concerns, which we addressed through detailed consultations.”



He further explained explained the traditional approach to the Whipple procedure, which typically requires a large abdominal incision to remove the head of the pancreas, part of the bile duct, duodenum, gallbladder, and nearby lymph nodes. In this case, he said, "we used robotic assistance with the da Vinci system, which enabled us to perform the surgery through smaller incisions. The robotic system's 3D view of the abdomen gave us superior accuracy, precision, and control throughout the 8-hour procedure. The distinct advantages of the robotic Whipple, including fewer complications, reduced postoperative pain, and quicker recovery—especially important for elderly patients like this one. The patient’s recovery was smooth, and he was discharged just eight days after the surgery," Dr. Bala concluded.



Expressing his gratitude for the care he received, the patient, Rajiv shared, “When I was diagnosed, I was anxious, but the team at HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata made me feel reassured. They explained the advantages of robotic surgery in great detail, which eased my worries. Thanks to the team, I recovered much faster than expected, with minimal scarring and less pain.”

Commenting on the hospital’s pioneering use of robotic surgery, Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head AP & East, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, said, “Our mission is to provide world-class cancer care using the latest medical technologies. The successful completion of this first-ever robotic Whipple surgery in Eastern India is a testament to our expertise in advanced oncology. By adopting robotic technology, we aim to improve clinical outcomes, expedite patient recovery, and elevate the overall treatment experience.”



Dr. Amarjeet Singh, COO of HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to innovation, stating, “At HCG, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. The Whipple surgery is one of the most complex and demanding gastrointestinal procedures, requiring exceptional skill and expertise. At HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata, our highly trained gastrointestinal surgical oncology team, combined with our advanced robotic surgery program, makes us the only medical center in Eastern India to offer both traditional and robotic versions of this procedure, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

In addition to the Whipple procedure, the center’s highly skilled team of surgeons perform robotic-assisted surgeries for a wide range of cancers, ensuring comprehensive and advanced treatment options for their patients. This successful surgery marks another milestone in HCG Cancer Centre Kolkata’s mission to provide advanced, patient-focused cancer treatment and reinforces its position as a leading facility in the region for complex oncological procedures.







