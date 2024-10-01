U.S. LATINO LEADERS FORM A HISTORIC DELEGATION AS A SYMBOL OF STRENGTH IN UNITY FOR THE INAUGURATION OF MEXICO's FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inauguration of Mexico's first female president, Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has inspired optimism for a more inclusive and collaborative relationship between the two nations.

The delegation's visit includes strategic meetings with leaders of the incoming Mexican administration and leaders from all sectors of Mexican society who share an interest in advancing binational relationships. The delegates will also visit art and cultural institutions before attending the presidential inauguration at the Zócalo.

President and CEO Héctor Sánchez Barba of Mi Familia Vota is leading the Delegation of influential U.S. Latinos in partnership with Mónica Ramírez , Founder and President of Justice for Migrant Women. Both Sánchez Barba and Ramírez are optimistic about creating a foundation for bipartisan support.

"In this historic moment, this is an opportunity for the United States and Mexico to fortify, define, and shape our collective future as each other's most important partners." says Sánchez Barba, "We are here to cultivate and strengthen existing relationships and build new connections that will lead us to create and advance a shared agenda for a better future across both sides of the border. The political power of Mexican-Americans has been central in shaping the policies of our nation, and we will keep strengthening that power. We also want to create unity to fight the misinformation and dangerous narratives against our community that have been alarmingly increasing in recent years."

"It's an honor to join inspiring and deeply committed leaders from across the United States to celebrate the inauguration of Mexico's first woman President," said Mónica Ramírez, President of Justice for Migrant Women. "Together, we seek to create a binational agenda that centers the humanity of Mexican and Mexican-American people; bolsters the economic possibilities of both nations; and seeks to improve the treatment, as well as the rights, of migrant community members in México, those traveling through México and of Mexican people migrating to the United States. We meet this moment with pride, joy, and a belief that together we will create a stronger union between our nations.

Members of the Delegation include:



Ana Marie Argilagos, President and CEO of Hispanics in Philanthropy



Elizabeth Barajas Roman, President and CEO of Women's Funding Network



Angelique Cabral, Actress



Michael C. Camuñez, President and CEO of Monarch Global Strategies



Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García of the Fourth Congressional District of Illinois



Dr. Patty García, Chief of Staff for Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García (IL-04)



Ruben Garcia, Founder and President of 16FortyOne



Raul Lomeli, Founder and Executive Chairman of Welcome Tech and Vice Chair of Hispanic Heritage Foundation



Marco Lopez, Founder and CEO of Intermestic Partners and Senior Adviser of Carlos Slim Foundation



Monica Lozano, Former Chair and CEO of ImpreMedia and Board Member of Target and Apple



Carmen Perez-Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Gathering for Justice



Estuardo Rodriguez, President and CEO of the American Latino Museum



Ivette Rodriguez, President and Founder of AEM, American Entertainment Marketing and La Collab



Felix Sanchez, Chairman and Co-Founder of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts



Maria Socorro Pesqueira, President of Healthy Communities Foundation



Ana Valdez, President and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative

Puneet Verma, Vice President, Government Affairs of Avangrid

