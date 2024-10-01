Regenerative Medicine Market Is Targeting USD 154.05 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global regenerative is projected to be valued at USD 35.82 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to approximately USD 154.05 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 18% during the period from 2024 to 2033. Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative medicine market size was valued at USD 29.42 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 154.05 billion by 2033, according to Precedence Research. The regenerative medicine market is driven by the rising prevalence of various disorders, the rising number of aging people, and the rising need for precision medicines.

Regenerative medicine is the application of biological science, which helps to heal diseases, problems related to aging, and chronic conditions by restoring or replacing lost or damaged cells, tissues, or organs. Regenerative medicine goes beyond disease management. It helps in discovering new therapies that support the body in repairing and restoring itself to a state of well-being. It aims to treat many conditions, including, but not limited to heart and vascular diseases, systemic autoimmune conditions, diabetes, bone metabolic diseases, cancers, neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, severe thermal injuries, traumatic spinal cord damage, and congenital anomalies. This medicine is useful in developing personalized therapies. Thus, the rising demand for personalized therapies contributes to the market growth. Moreover, the rising investments in regenerative medicines further propel the market. The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ Regenerative Medicine Market Revenue Analysis by Segments: Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Product ($ Million), 2019 to 2022

Product 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cell Therapy 5,288.9 7,051.7 11,577.1 13,932.5 Gene Therapy 739.9 993.4 1,642.5 1,990.5 Tissue Engineering 2,538.2 3,421.6 5,679.6 6,910.7 Small Molecules & Biologics 500.4 683.5 1,148.9 1,414.4

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Application ($ Million), 2019-2022

Application 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cardiovascular 403.5 547.2 913.7 1,118.4 Oncology 1,088.1 1,459.5 2,410.6 2,918.5 Dermatology 591.6 788.1 1,292.5 1,553.9 Musculoskeletal 3,033.8 4,053.1 6,667.5 8,040.1 Wound healing 2,575.1 3,461.0 5,727.8 6,948.6 Ophthalmology 496.4 658.6 1,075.8 1,288.2 Neurology 275.8 371.8 617.2 751.0 Others 603.0 811.1 1,343.0 1,629.5

Regenerative Medicine Market Key Insights



North America has dominated the market with the highest market share of 48.57% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.60% during the forecast period.

By product, the technetium-99m segment has contributed more than 57.17% of market share in 2023.

By application, the cancer segment generated the highest market share of 52.65% in 2023. By application, the musculoskeletal segment dominated the market in 2023.



U.S. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The U.S. regenerative medicine market size was accounted for USD 13.44 billion in 2023, and it is predicted to surpass around USD 83.26 billion by 2033, at a remarkable CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the market in 2023. The North American regenerative medicine market has witnessed rapid growth and is expected to expand rapidly in the near future. Most of the therapies in this aspect are already either in the process of commercializing their products or in the third stage of clinical trials, which indicates the firms' commitment to commercializing regenerative medicine products. Governments are heavily investing in tissue engineering. Moreover, advances in stem cell therapies and tissue engineering contributed to the regional market expansion.

In January 2024, The US National Science Foundation has announced two new NSF Regional Innovation Engines, the Piedmont Triad Regenerative Medicine Engine and the North Carolina Sustainable Textiles Innovation Engine.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of research activities focusing on developing cheaper treatment methods and stem cell therapies. China is the fastest-growing economy among other countries in the world; however, Japan excels in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The high rate of incidence of fatal unintentional trauma injuries and the growing aging population further contribute to the market growth.

Scope of Regenerative Medicine Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 35.82 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 154.05 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 18% Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Product

Gene Therapies

Cell Therapies

Tissue-Engineering Small Molecules & Biologics Material

Synthetic material

Biologically derived material

Genetically Engineered Material Pharmaceutical Application

Wound Care

Musculoskeletal

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Neurology Others End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Commercial Industries

Government & Academic Research Institutes Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Insights

The tissue engineering segment led the regenerative medicine market in 2023. A major subset of regenerative medicine's focus is tissue engineering, which has many uses, such as treating various diseases and injuries, organ replacement, enhancing drug development, and personalized treatments.

Clinical applications include bladder replacement, artificial urethras, skin grown for burn victims, and cartilage grown for knee implants. Tissue engineering is considered a promising area of regenerative medicine that enables the repair or regeneration of diseased or injured tissues by means of scaffolds and cells.

Application Insights

The musculoskeletal segment dominated the market in 2023. Regenerative medicine offers various benefits to the musculoskeletal system and even diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, or muscular dystrophy. Its benefits include pain relief, improved quality of life, non-invasiveness, natural repair mechanisms, tissue restoration, and rehabilitation of bones and muscles. Regenerative medicine employs techniques such as Prolotherapy, plasma-rich platelets (PRP), and Visco supplementation. These procedures promote the physiologic processes of the patient's healing system that minimizes the risks and promotes faster recovery. In addition to pain management and functional restoration, Prolotherapy, PRP, and Visco supplementation are other means employed toward the same goal.

Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and traumatic injuries

With the significant rise in the prevalence of chronic ailments and traumatic injuries, organ transplantation and regenerative therapy procedures have gained immense attention. Due to the increasing incidence of burns and accident-related injuries, the demand for these treatment options is skyrocketing across the globe. Moreover, the rising advancements in stem cell research significantly contribute to the market growth, as it plays a crucial role in generative medicine studies.

According to WHO, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic diseases cause 74% of all deaths across the globe, with an annual estimated number of deaths reaching 41 million.



Restraint

Inefficiencies of process and high costs

Certain operational inefficiencies in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine include cell detachment, cell propagation, and lack of vascularization. Tissues of more than 100–200 μm cannot be implanted due to scaffold over-population. Moreover, research and development in regenerative medicine often require substantial investments in complex technologies and clinical trials . This leads to high production costs. In addition, limited reimbursement policies for regenerative medicine treatments hamper the market growth.

Opportunity

Emergence of novel technologies

Innovative technologies and advances in medical devices aimed at tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have given rise to translational medications. Companies like Bose Electroforce have developed new devices aimed at organ transplantation and regeneration. The application of regenerative medicine techniques has become possible due to advanced surgical equipment. Medical automation technologies have taken the market for regenerative medicine from clinical to commercial stages. Moreover, the development of cutting-edge technologies offers immense opportunities for developing generative treatments.

In February 2024, researchers at the University of Wisconsin Madison and Vienna University of Technology have made significant breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, including the development of functional human brain tissue and the generation of replacement tissue for injured cartilage.



Regenerative Medicine Market Top Players:



Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Aspect Biosystems

Amgen, Inc.

Baxter

Medtronic plc

AstraZeneca

Smith & Nephew plc

MiMedx Group

Novartis AG Shenzhen SibionoGeneTech Co., Ltd.

Recent developments



In April 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. launched PVA hydrogel microcarriers for cell cultures in regenerative medicine, allowing efficient cell detachment and recovery in bioreactors used for mass cell culture.

In December 2023, Medicine by Design and CCRM announced a strategic alliance to bolster Canada's globally-leading position in regenerative medicine. In October 2023, Bayer opened its first cell therapy manufacturing facility, aiming to advance regenerative medicines globally.



Major Market Segments Covered:

By Product



Gene Therapies

Cell Therapies

Tissue-Engineering Small Molecules & Biologics

By Material



Synthetic material



Biodegradable synthetic polymers



Scaffold



Artificial Vascular Graft

Materials Hydrogel Material

Biologically derived material



Collagen

Xenogeneic material

Genetically Engineered Material



Deoxyribonucleic Acid Transfection Vectors



Genetically Manipulated Cell



Three-Dimensional Polymer Technology



Transgenics



Fibroblast



Neural Stem Cell

Gene-Activated Matrices

Pharmaceutical



Biologics Small Molecules



By Application



Wound Care

Musculoskeletal

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Neurology Others

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Commercial Industries Government & Academic Research Institutes



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



