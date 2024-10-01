Pennsylvania Legalization Week Begins With Capitol Rally Advocating For Reform And Justice For Incarcerated Persons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania medical cannabis patient who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years.

Advocates call for reform at a Capitol rally, followed by a festival promoting community engagement and supporting incarcerated individuals through Freedom Grow

KUTZTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legalization Week 2024 is set to kickoff with a rally at the Pennsylvania state capitol on October 1, 2024, bringing advocates, community leaders, and constituents together to demand reform . Organized by Zick Productions in collaboration with Lehigh Valley NORML, the rally will begin at 10:00 AM on the state capitol steps. The initiative aims to urge legislators to decriminalize and legalize cannabis as well as protect citizens from outdated and harmful laws.Advocates will highlight how neighboring states like New York, New Jersey, and Maryland have successfully legalized, are reaping the economic benefits of taxation and reduced criminal justice costs. In addition to full legalization for adults 21 and over, speakers will call for personal liberties such as home cultivation and emphasize the urgent need for decriminalization , which would reduce arrests for minor possession charges and provide justice for those criminalized under current laws. The involvement of Lehigh Valley NORML emphasizes the importance of grassroots efforts in advancing this legislative change. The rally marks a key moment in Pennsylvania's journey toward reform, uniting the voices of those who believe in the right to legal, safe access.Following the rally, the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival will take place on October 5-6, 2024, at Renninger's Farmers Market in Kutztown. Drawing over 20,000 attendees, this two-day event is both a celebration of culture and a continuation of the fight for legalization in Pennsylvania. Festival organizers will also spotlight the issue of those incarcerated under the current laws, particularly the case of Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania medical patient who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three years.Fogel was arrested in Russia for possessing 17 grams of legally purchased medical cannabis and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a penal colony. His case has been overlooked in high-profile prisoner exchanges, and his physical and mental health have deteriorated during his incarceration. As part of the festival's advocacy efforts, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to Freedom Grow, a non-profit organization that supports cannabis incarcerated persons. Freedom Grow's“Wish Program” helps incarcerated persons by providing commissary funds, books, and family outreach, while also educating the public on the injustices faced by those in for cannabis-related offenses.At the festival, Freedom Grow will host a pavilion where attendees can take part in a letter-writing campaign to support prisoners like Marc Fogel. Each attendee will also receive a pamphlet outlining ways they can contribute to the cause. The festival will serve as a platform to raise awareness for Fogel and advocate for his release, while continuing the broader fight for legalization and justice in Pennsylvania.Event Details:Legalization Rally and LobbyingWhen: Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, at 10 amWhere: Pennsylvania State Capitol (Stairs)501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17120Pennsylvania Cannabis FestivalWhen: Saturday/Sunday, October 5th, and 6th, 2024 10 am – 5 pmWhere: Renningers Farmers Market740 Noble St. Kutztown, PA

