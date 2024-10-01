Botulinum Toxin Market Size Projected To Reach USD 21.6 Billion By 2032 With A 9.4% CAGR - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Botulinum Toxin Growth is Driven by The Rising Demand for Aesthetic Procedures and Advancements in Therapeutic Applications. Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botulinum Toxin Market Size Analysis: The Botulinum Toxin Market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach about USD 21.6 billion by 2032, with a tremendous CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.





Botulinum Toxin Market Overview There is a significant growth prospect in the market of botulinum toxin mainly due to increasing demand from both aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The acceptance of cosmetic procedures and awareness about aesthetic treatments has led to a significant rise in demand. Along with this development in medical technology and growing awareness about the beneficial effects of the toxin, its therapeutic use has opened for chronic migraines, hyperhidrosis, and dystonia among other conditions. Many companies on the supply side are innovating and introducing new botulinum toxins into the market, hence the market becomes competitive. Established brands accompanied by research and development initiatives add more force to the market's supply. The market is therefore expected to grow during the forthcoming years as consumers' demand for aesthetics and treatments increases. Get a Sample Report of Botulinum Toxin Market@ Key Botulinum Toxin Market Players:

Ipsen Group

Allergen, Inc.

Metabiologics

Merz Pharma

US Worldmeds

Galderma

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products

AbbVie Inc.

Medytox

HUGEL, Inc.

Evolus, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd. Hugh Source International Ltd Botulinum Toxin Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Botulinum Toxin Market by Application

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into aesthetic and therapeutic applications. Among these, the aesthetic segment is expected to observe a strong CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, led by an increasing inclination toward aesthetic appeal and advancement in cosmetic procedures both in developed and developing nations. Botulinum toxin (BoNT) has emerged as one of the cornerstones of cosmetology and has bridged the gap between consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments.



The therapeutic use application segment is dominating the market with a high share of 43.0%. This happened because the neurotoxin properties of botulinum toxin made it an effective treatment for various medical conditions and, thus, moved it to the forefront. This segment is further growing because deeper research into its mechanisms of action has provided new applications in chronic migraines, hyperhidrosis, and other therapeutic needs.

Botulinum Toxin Market by Type

The botulinum toxin type-A segment largely captured the market with a revenue share of 98.8% in 2023. It is based on minimal pain, no blood loss, and no scarring in procedures. Highly used for chronic migraines, tension-type headaches, and different kinds of neurological disorders ensures that the type-A segment will emerge further with steady growth supported by consumer demand for aesthetic as well as therapeutic applications.

Botulinum Toxin Market by End User

The botulinum toxin market is also segmented by end-user. The three significant areas- hospitals, dermatology clinics, and spas & cosmetic clinics- accounted for nearly 44.5% share in 2023 due to growing demand for aesthetic procedures in these settings. This trend is likely to continue with a projected CAGR of 10.2%. Hospitals, with a revenue hold of 43.4%, are expanding their offerings of aesthetic services, supported by advancements in medical facilities and consumer awareness.

Botulinum Toxin Market Key Segmentation:

By Application



Therapeutic



Chronic Migraine



Spasticity



Overactive Bladder



Cervical Dystonia

Blepharospasm Aesthetics

By Type



Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type B

By End-User



Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals & Clinics Others

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Botulinum Toxin Market, Enquire Now@

Botulinum Toxin Market by Region

North America

The North American region held a significant share of the botulinum toxin market in 2023 at about 46.9% revenue share. The region is likely to reach around USD 5.1 billion in 2030, driven by the increasing disposable income and growth in cosmetic procedures. The trend now is that the usage of botulinum toxin products, especially cosmetic use has become high in numbers. The ASPS is also seen to have recorded increases in usage. Some of the outstanding market leaders in this industry include AbbVie and Galderma which expand their product lines constantly.

Asia Pacific

This region is further going to experience the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to good reimbursement policies, a large patient population, and well-established healthcare facilities. Increased beauty consciousness in South Korea, China, and Japan has further driven market growth. The growth of medical spas and cosmetic centers in the region, especially in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, fuels another factor for the dynamic nature of the botulinum toxin market. Companies like Hugel and Ipsen continue to launch more products in this fast-emerging market.



Recent Developments



October 2023: Hugel America, Inc. received FDA approval for Letybo, a neurotoxin treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe glabellar lines.

November 2023. AbbVie expanded the exclusive deals for new and loyal members of its Allē loyalty program for BOTOX Cosmetic Day.

July 2023. Galderma has announced the expansion of its RESTYLANE portfolio integrating botulinum toxin products into combined aesthetic solutions. June 2023 - When the therapeutics firm Revance published a long-term efficacy study for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for chronic migraines, this boosted market strength.









Buy a Single-User PDF of Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals. Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation, by Application

8. Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Botulinum Toxin Market Outlook 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)