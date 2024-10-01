The Oregon Fruit Company Launches Shelf Stable Pourable Fruit For Foodservice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Shelf Stable Pourable Fruit comes in Diced and Smooth

Premium Fruit Solutions Elevate and Expedite Quick-Service Craft Beverage and Bar Programs

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 -- The Oregon Fruit Company today announced shelf stable Pourable Fruit, a new line of premium fruit purees designed to bring real fruit and real convenience to trend-forward drink menus for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. Shelf stable Pourable Fruit is a premium and versatile shortcut for operators to infuse real fruit that can be seen, tasted and experienced in lemonades, iced teas, agua frescas, cocktails, mocktails, and other beverages. Unlike other fruit-based purees and syrups, Pourable Fruit boasts real fruit as the first and primary ingredient, lightly sweetened with vegan sugar. It contains no artificial flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Competitively priced, operators using shelf stable Pourable Fruit can reap more profit with every drink without compromising on quality of ingredients. Certified Kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO, shelf stable Pourable Fruit maintains freshness for up to six months in ambient temperature and up to one month under refrigeration upon opening. The line of purees will be offered in three different expressions and a multitude of flavors: - Smooth: Pureed consistency ideal for crafted beverages and bubblers or frozen beverage equipment. Available in marion blackberry, raspberry, mango, strawberry, and passion fruit in 32 fl. oz. bottles. - Diced: Real pieces of fruit in an easy-to-pour container for an ideal beverage topper or mix-in. Available in peach, mango, and blueberry in 35 fl. oz. bottles. - Unsweetened: For more precise recipes that require a smooth puree and varying amounts of sweetness. Available in marion blackberry and passion fruit in 32 fl. oz. bottles. Also available is Oregon Fruit's shelf stable Lemonade, a balanced sweet-tart concentrate, ready to use as a 4+1 base. Available in 32 fl. oz. bottles. "The demand for fruit-forward beverages is booming, whether it's a limited time offer at a local coffee shop or a permanent menu item at a fast-casual chain," says Joe Prewett, CEO of The Oregon Fruit Company. "We developed this product line so that operators can achieve two things: 1) create high-quality, exciting beverages that consumers crave and 2) eliminate all operational and cost barriers to execute on those concepts. It's a game-changer!" Further expediting the path to beverage creation, The Oregon Fruit Co. now offers placement options for foodservice equipment that complements Pourable Fruit, including bubblers and condiment chillers. "Our focus is on being an end-to-end solution provider in all facets of beverage," says Lisa Klarp, director of foodservice sales at The Oregon Fruit Company. "With a full array of ingredients that require no freezer space or thawing time, and equipment offerings that streamline implementation, Oregon Fruit is essentially removing all the barriers to infuse real fruit into their drink menus in an efficient and profitable manner." Shelf stable Pourable Fruit in Smooth, Diced, and Unsweetened is now available in seven flavors and 10 SKUs, with additional flavors launching in 2025. Shelf stable Lemonade is now available. All products are available nationally through Dot Foods and many independent and broadline distributors. About The Oregon Fruit Company Since 1935, The Oregon Fruit Co. has been processing the best fruit in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley to deliver a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at .

