Birch Benders Unveils Exciting Brand Refresh: New Look, Same Delicious Pancake Magic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Benders ,

a leader in premium pancake and waffle mixes, is excited to announce a brand refresh combining a new modern aesthetic with the beloved nature-themed scenery and fun-loving animal mascots that consumers cherish. This refresh includes a revamped logo, vibrant new packaging, and improved recipes, while staying true to Birch Benders' commitment to simplicity and quality.

Birch Benders Before and After

Since its inception in 2011, Birch Benders has delighted customers with its fun, nature-inspired packaging and mouthwatering pancake mixes made from simple, high-quality ingredients. Today, the brand is proud to introduce a refreshed look that reflects its dedication to providing the best-tasting, clean-ingredient mixes in an even more engaging way.

"We wanted this exciting rebrand to resonate with the core of what Birch Benders stands for – delicious, simple, and fun," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer. "Our updated logo and packaging are designed to bring a fresh, vibrant energy to our products while honoring the whimsical elements that have been a hallmark of our brand.

Key Elements of the Brand Refresh:

New Logo: The reimagined logo features a modernized design that retains the essence of the original. Set within a stately plaque, the bold letterforms highlight the brand's natural whimsy, and the iconic Birch tree arching over the top pays homage to founders Matt and Lizzy.

New Packaging: From the fiery orange leaves of an autumn birch

to the periwinkle sky over the mountains, each of our illustrative product settings is a colorful gateway to a great big world. Each package tells its own unique story through vibrant imagery and offers a perfect invitation into the Birch

Benders

world of pancakes.

Improved Recipes:

Birch Benders continues to enhance its recipes by simplifying ingredients and reducing allergens, all without compromising on our delicious taste and ensuring that every bite remains deliciously satisfying.

Birch Benders is now available in its updated packaging at most retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, and Sprouts.

About Birch Benders

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders is the number one pancake & waffle mix brand in the natural channel nationally. In addition to its flagship just-add-water pancake & waffle mixes, Birch Benders offers a suite of products including frozen toaster waffles, syrup, and dry baking mixes. All of the brand's products are naturally delicious, easy-to-make, and utilize high-quality ingredients. For more information on Birch Benders, please visit birchbenders

and follow us along on Instagram @BirchBenders.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in June 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, Birch Benders®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, Martha White® and De Wafelbakkers® brands. Pillsbury®, Funfetti® and Hungry Jack® are leading national brands in the shelf-stable baking and breakfast categories and White Lily®, Jim Dandy® and Martha White® are regional brands known for flour, cornmeal and grits. Hometown Foods manufactures the majority of its products from its 650,000 square foot facility in Toledo, OH where the company employs 255 full-time employees. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit hometownfoodcompany.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Birch Benders

