India Midstream Oil And Gas Market Trends, Competition, Forecast And Opportunities, 2030F

The India Midstream Oil and Gas Market was valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.80%
The India midstream oil and gas market is experiencing robust growth, driven by significant investments in infrastructure and increasing energy demand. This sector, crucial for the transportation, storage, and distribution of hydrocarbons, is expanding due to the country's ambitious energy development goals and rapid industrialization.
Storage Solutions Insights
The tank farms segment dominated the India midstream oil and gas market and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is largely attributed to the pivotal role that tank farms play in managing the storage and distribution of a wide range of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, refined products, and natural gas liquids. Tank farms, with their extensive storage capacities, are crucial for balancing supply and demand, particularly in a country with rapidly growing energy needs and fluctuating production rates.
The Indian government's focus on increasing strategic reserves and ensuring energy security has driven significant investments in tank farm infrastructure, supporting the segment's market leadership. Additionally, tank farms offer greater flexibility and scalability compared to underground and floating storage solutions, making them more adaptable to changing market conditions and storage requirements. Their widespread use in storing refined products, such as gasoline and diesel, further underscores their importance in the midstream sector.
While underground storage and floating storage solutions also play essential roles, particularly in managing long-term reserves and offshore operations respectively, tank farms' ability to provide immediate and scalable storage capacity for both crude oil and refined products solidifies their dominant position. The ongoing expansion and modernization of tank farm infrastructure are expected to continue to meet the increasing demands of India's burgeoning energy sector, reinforcing their role as the cornerstone of midstream storage solutions. As India advances its energy strategy and infrastructure development, tank farms will remain integral to ensuring efficient and reliable storage across the midstream oil and gas supply chain.
Regional Insights
The Western region of India, particularly the state of Gujarat, dominated the midstream oil and gas market and is anticipated to sustain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Gujarat's dominance in the midstream sector is attributed to its strategic geographic location, extensive coastline, and well-developed infrastructure, which collectively support robust oil and gas operations. The state hosts several key ports, such as Kandla and Mundra, which are vital for the import and export of crude oil, refined products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Gujarat's advanced infrastructure includes major pipeline networks, large tank farms, and state-of-the-art LNG terminals, which facilitate efficient transportation, storage, and distribution of hydrocarbons. Additionally, the state benefits from significant investments in midstream infrastructure driven by both government initiatives and private sector contributions. The Gujarat government's supportive policies, including incentives for infrastructure development and favorable regulatory environments, further bolster the region's dominance.
The Western region's strategic focus on expanding its pipeline connectivity, enhancing LNG handling capabilities, and improving storage facilities aligns with India's broader energy security and market integration goals. This comprehensive infrastructure and favorable investment climate ensure that Gujarat remains the focal point of midstream operations in India.
As the country continues to prioritize energy infrastructure development and increasing capacity, the Western region is well-positioned to maintain its leadership role, driven by ongoing investments and its critical role in India's energy supply chain. The anticipated growth in energy demand and infrastructure development in the region will further solidify its dominance in the midstream oil and gas market, ensuring continued relevance and leadership throughout the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 86
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 2.8%
| Regions Covered
| India
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited GAIL (India) Limited Reliance Industries Limited Petronet LNG Limited Mahanagar Gas Limited Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited NTPC Limited Adani Total Gas Limited
India Midstream Oil and Gas Market, By Pipeline Transportation:
Crude Oil Natural Gas Product Pipelines
India Midstream Oil and Gas Market, By Storage Solutions:
Tank Farms Underground Storage Floating Storage
India Midstream Oil and Gas Market, By Midstream Services:
Inspection & Maintenance Safety & Compliance
India Midstream Oil and Gas Market, By Region:
North India South India West India East India
