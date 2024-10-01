EVSTART, Kingdom Developments Grow EV Charging Capacity 300% At New Scarborough Condo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVSTART, a Canadian leader in providing customized EV charging solutions, is helping Kingdom Developments 'put a charge' into its KSquare Condos project in Scarborough. The new 658-unit condo has seen an unprecedented surge in need for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, growing 300% from the original plans.



“Over the last few years, there has been an exciting shift in thinking about EV charging infrastructure at GTA condos,” said Ed Hachey, Managing Director of EVSTART.“This aligns with Canada's sustainable vehicles goals and opens exciting possibilities for cities to become more sustainable. With the right infrastructure in place, we can support the transition to EVs and help create greener urban environments.”

KSquare Condos, at 2031-2033 Kennedy Road in Scarborough, is a new twin-tower with 36 and 39 storeys, 658 units, multiple retail spaces, and tremendous new amenities.

Kingdom's initial KSquare condo plans called for only 20 EV charging stations. By the time plans were finalized, however, consumer demand and developer desires pushed that number to 80.

“Canadians are pivoting to EVs, and as a builder of forward-thinking environmentally conscious communities, we needed to pivot with them – and quickly,” said Rebecca Pan, Sales & Marketing Director at Kingdom Developments.“After selling out our initial EV charging spots quickly, our challenge was clear: We needed to upgrade our systems to accommodate as many EV charging spots as our system would allow.”

EVSTART engineers worked closely with Kingdom's planning team to integrate more than 60 additional EV charging spots at KSquare without major electrical upgrades to the building's infrastructure. Furthermore, EVSTART assisted the developer in leveraging thousands of dollars in government incentives for the new chargers.

Buyers have responded positively, Pan explained, as they view EV chargers as a valuable amenity that aligns with their values, as well as providing the convenience of charging at home.

“The EVSTART-Kingdom partnership is a perfect example of the industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and practical problem-solving that EVSTART provides to help city builders do what they do best,” Hachey said.“We're thrilled our solutions are contributing to this amazing property – and to a greener Canada.”

