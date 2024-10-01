Turkey’s benchmark stock index opens at 9,673.56 points

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,673.56 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.08 percent, or 7.78 points, compared to the previous trading session. This slight uptick follows a decline the day before, when the fell by 1.14 percent to close at 9,665.78 points. During that session, the BIST 100 recorded a daily transaction volume of 73 billion Turkish liras, approximatelyUSD2.14 billion, indicating active trading despite the downturn.



As the morning progressed, by 11:20 a.m. local time (0820 GMT), key exchange rates were reported as follows: the US dollar was trading at 34.2050 Turkish liras, the euro at 37.9930 liras, and the British pound at 45.6260 liras. These rates illustrate the ongoing fluctuations in the currency market, impacting investor sentiment.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold was noted atUSD2,643.06 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading atUSD70.70 per barrel. These figures contribute to the broader economic context in which the stock market operates, as movements in commodity prices often influence investor decisions and market trends.



Overall, the Turkish stock exchange's flat opening comes amid a backdrop of mixed market conditions, with investors keenly observing both local and global economic indicators to navigate the challenges ahead. As the day progresses, market participants will be closely watching for any developments that could impact stock performance and investor confidence.

