'Only Seven Harry Potters, 12 1⁄2 Beatles' Album': Chris Martin Announces Coldplay To Retire After...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Concert in Mumbai: As fans eagerly await Coldplay's performance in Mumbai India, next year, the has announced they will retire after releasing their 12th studio album. Lead vocalist Chris Martin shared this news in a recent interview, emphasizing the importance of allowing band members to explore their individual creative paths.

Coldplay's Upcoming Album Moon Music

Coldplay, known for their extensive discography, has released nine albums to date. Their highly anticipated 10th album, titled Moon Music, is set to drop on October 4, 2024.



Chris Martin on Coldplay's Decision to Retire

In a discussion with Apple Music 1, Chris Martin remarked,“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve.”

Martin further added,“There's only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 1⁄2 Beatles' albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.”

In a conversation with People magazine, Chris Martin had stated,“To make an album great as a band, it's such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves.”



Despite Coldplay's retirement from producing new albums, Chris Martin confirmed that he, along with bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, will continue to collaborate on various projects.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: High Demand, Controversy

Coldplay is returning to India after an eight-year hiatus! The Grammy-winning band, celebrated for their classic hits like "Yellow" and "Sky Full of Stars," will take the stage in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at the renowned DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai in January 2025, generating immense excitement among fans. However, ticket sales left many disappointed as they sold out in mere minutes.



Following this frenzy, tickets began appearing on the black market at inflated prices. The situation escalated to the point where BookMyShow's CEO was summoned by the Mumbai Police over allegations of a ticketing scam.

Amid this controversy, rumors have emerged on social media suggesting that the Coldplay Mumbai concert might face cancellation. Notably, BookMyShow's CEO, Ashish Hemrajani, and the company's technical head were summoned on September 27 but failed to appear before the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW).