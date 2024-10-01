Griffo Distillery Awarded Best Gin White Spirit Of The Year By Ascot Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Griffo shined in blind taste test of rum, vodka, gin & tequila by the American Spirits Council of Tasters

Griffo Distillery , makers of "scientifically crafted spirits", is celebrating their latest and biggest award this year-Scott Street Gin has been awarded "White Spirit of the Year" by the ASCoT Awards . The international competition created by spirits personality and veteran tasting judge, Fred Minnick, hosts a blind judging of over 1200 spirits. Fred invites very talented expert judges, organizes panels, then they pick the best to go into a best-of-the-best finals. Griffo's gin was VOTED #1 in blind tasting of bests in vodka, rum, tequila, and other white

Best Gin / White Spirit of the Year: Griffo Scott Street Gin with ASCoT Statuette, awarded by the American Spirit Council of Tasters. In the background is 'Betty', Griffo's customized Vendome copper still which Head Distiller, Dr. Mike Griffo, operates with his own proprietary software for higher control, consistency, and quality.

"Every year, I am amazed by a spirit that seemingly comes out of nowhere. Usually, the unaged Spirits category is dominated by tequila for good reason. But this year a gin came out of nowhere to win over our palates. And that gin was Griffo ... "

-Fred Minnick, ASCoT Awards

"This is huge. But tell anyone outside the industry 'we won an ASCoT' and they'll think of a fancy necktie, not a prestigious international award ...

so we're gonna celebrate with events at some of our top gin accounts around the Bay and give out Griffo bandanas to wear like an ascot. We take our craft seriously, but our parties are quite the opposite."

-Tim Bushey, Griffo Sales Director

"Scott Street Gin is a bright and citrusy, California take on London Dry Gin, with Sonoma Meyer Lemons (from neighbors and friends) and wild & organic botanicals. It was our first spirit. We're so proud more people are discovering it."

-Dr. Mike Griffo, Head Distiller

ABOUT US: Griffo Distillery , founded 2013 in Sonoma County, specializes in premium "scientifically crafted" spirits and contract distillation utilizing locally sourced ingredients. We are driven to lift and defy expectations of flavor-through ingenuity and precision-and to enliven moments of togetherness.

Griffo produces some of the most unique and awarded spirits in the U.S. From our flagship gin and Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur using Equator Coffees, to our Stout Barreled Whiskey, all are made with the strong belief that marrying craft and science creates the most beautiful products.

