- Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Code Platoon Expands Mission to Serve Adult Children of Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers

Code Platoon, a leading nonprofit Coding Bootcamp for Veterans and military spouses, is proud to announce the expansion of its mission to include adult children of Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers. Starting today, adult children of Veterans and Servicemembers can apply to join one of Code Platoon's training programs.

"Our mission has always been about creating opportunities for the military community to start successful tech careers," said Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director, Code Platoon. "By opening our training to the adult children of Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers, we're building on that mission, ensuring more of the military community can benefit from our program and become tomorrow's tech leaders.."

Since 2016, Code Platoon has empowered more than 650 Veterans and military spouses to become professional software engineers. In 2023 , we served almost 200 military coding students in our programs. An impressive 70% of these graduates landed tech jobs within six months, with a median starting salary of $85,000.

Who Can Apply:

Adult children of Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers who possess at least a high school diploma or equivalent can now apply to Code Platoon's programs. They will have access to job-ready training at little to no cost through the organization's scholarship programs or by leveraging their parent's VA education benefits where available.

In 2023, Code Platoon awarded over $1.6 million in scholarships, ensuring that financial burdens were minimized and that most students paid nothing at all.

What's Available:

Applications are now open for Code Platoon's upcoming Full-stack Software Engineering and DevOps and Cloud Engineering programs. Applicants can choose from remote or in-person classes and participate full-time or in the Evening & Weekend programs to fit their schedule.

“Expanding our reach to include adult children of Veterans and Active-Duty Servicemembers is a significant step in fulfilling our mission," said Edward Donovan, President of the Board of Directors, Code Platoon. "We recognize that the military community possesses unique skills and qualities that make them well-suited for successful tech careers. We're thrilled to support this broader group as they transform into Tomorrow's Tech Leaders.

Why Code Platoon?

Code Platoon is consistently recognized as one of the top coding bootcamps in the U.S. by Course Report and SwitchUp. College Consensus ranked Code Platoon as the #1 Best Coding Bootcamp in 2024.

Code Platoon has been named a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY for our commitment to creating opportunities for the military community in their transition to civilian careers and education.

For more information on Code Platoon's programs and how to apply, visit Code Platoon's website.

About Code Platoon

Code Platoon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that transforms Veterans, active duty Servicemembers, and military spouses into professional software engineers through an immersive, hands-on educational process and paid apprenticeship program. We recognize the unique and diversified skill sets and experience Veterans bring to the tech industry and provide the hard and soft skills for these individuals to transition to careers in tech.

