South African minister sees that BRICS puts growth before competition

(MENAFN) South African Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has emphasized that the primary goal of the BRICS group is to advance the collective interests of its members without creating tensions with other global powers. Speaking during the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Ramokgopa highlighted BRICS's increasing significance, noting that it now accounts for 35% of global GDP. He expressed confidence in the group's potential for further expansion, not as a rival to international bodies like the G7 or G20, but as a platform for mutual technological and economic benefits.



"BRICS exists to advance its own interests... not to compete with anyone," Ramokgopa stated, reinforcing the group's commitment to fostering cooperation among its members. Established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011, BRICS has recently welcomed two additional African nations, Ethiopia and Egypt, alongside Iran and the United Arab Emirates in January 2024. Russia currently chairs the group.



For South Africa and many other developing nations, Ramokgopa noted that collaboration within BRICS could yield tangible benefits for citizens. He cited the potential for technological advancements to lead to cheaper electricity, enabling countries like South Africa to better address critical issues such as energy security and affordability. This cooperative approach highlights BRICS's vision of creating positive outcomes for its members while maintaining an inclusive stance in the global arena.

