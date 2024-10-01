Male murders three people in Shanghai stabbing spree

(MENAFN) A tragic knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 15 others, according to reports released on Tuesday. The incident occurred just prior to China's week-long National Day holiday, raising concerns about public safety during this festive period.



Authorities were alerted to the attack shortly after it began, receiving a report at 9:47 PM on Monday. Responding swiftly, police apprehended the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Lin Moumou. Initial investigations suggest that Lin's violent outburst stemmed from "personal financial reasons," although further details about the motivation are still being examined.



Eighteen victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, with three ultimately succumbing to their injuries. Fortunately, the remaining 15 individuals are reported to be in stable condition. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage revealed a chaotic scene, showing Lin walking through the supermarket wielding knives in both hands, while terrified customers screamed and attempted to escape.



In China, where civilian firearms are strictly regulated, incidents of mass violence often involve knives rather than guns. This latest attack comes on the heels of another recent tragedy in Shenzhen, where a 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed outside his school, highlighting a troubling trend in violent incidents involving bladed weapons.



As the investigation continues, authorities are working to understand the factors that led to this violent outbreak, and the community is left grappling with the shock of such a tragic event occurring in a place meant for everyday shopping.

