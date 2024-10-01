Foghorn Therapeutics To Participate In The BMO Oncology Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in investor meetings at the BMO Oncology Summit being held Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in New York, NY. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control® and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at for more information about the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

