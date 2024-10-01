(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The restoration of Ukrainian control over the Vovchansk Aggregate in Kharkiv region will facilitate further counter offensive actions by the of Ukraine (AFU) in the north of the city.

According to Ukrinform, the British of Defense reported this on the social X , citing intelligence data.

The report states that at the end of September, Ukrainian forces regained control of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in Kharkiv region. This facility had served as a stronghold for the Russian forces, allowing them to conduct tactical operations along the Vovcha River.

The British intelligence suggests that the loss of control over the plant will limit the Russian ground forces' (RGF) ability to advance in Kharkiv region.

"It is likely that Ukrainian control of the plant will facilitate further counter offensive in the north of the city to push the RGF back towards the Ukraine-Russia border," British intelligence analysts believe.

in

Experts also noted that Russia has withdrawn troops from the Vovchansk area to support operations in Kursk region. British intelligence assesses that this has almost certainly reduced the capabilities of Russian ground forces in the Vovchansk area.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a special operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, Russian commanders forced their soldiers to offer hopeless resistance, condemning them to death.