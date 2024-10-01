Moving Solutions Expands Globally, Simplifying International Moves

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, [01 Oct. 24] - Moving Solutions, India's leading packers and movers referencing announces its ambitious plan to expand its wings in international markets. As a trusted platform for booking reliable and verified movers and packers, the Moving Solutions portal has efficaciously helped over 921,345 customers move with ease. And, now the portal aims to offer its seamless relocation services to individuals and businesses across borders. Moving Solutions, already boasting partnerships with more than 3,169 verified moving companies across 615 Indian cities, is self-assured to take its expertise global, enabling international relocations both into and out of India.



With an impressive satisfaction rate of 99%, the Moving Solutions platform has long been known for hassle-free relocation within India. The portal offers a comprehensive range of services ranging from local and domestic moves to corporate relocation, pet relocation, and vehicle transportation services. With top-notch relocation services, the Moving Solutions platform today has built a robust and huge reputation in the industry for reliability, convenience, and utmost customer satisfaction.



Now, as the company moves to expand its reach to international markets, Mr. Sonu Singh, Customer Relationship Manager at Moving Solutions, is confident that the platform's core principles-trust, convenience, and transparency-will resonate with customers across the globe.“We are thrilled to take Moving Solutions to the next level. With our network of verified and pre-screened movers, we have created a platform that people can trust for one of the most stressful tasks in life-moving. Expanding internationally will allow us to serve an even broader customer base with the same dedication and commitment that has earned us our success in India,” said Singh.



A Proven Track Record of Success



Since its inception, Moving Solutions has been on a mission to simplify the relocation process for its users. Through this ultimate and innovative relocation service booking portal, customers from all over India can access free quotes from the top three best-matched and pre-screened relocation companies. More importantly, they can receive quotes tailored to their specific needs. In addition to this unique feature, the user-friendly design of the portal enables customers to effortlessly book their chosen service provider in just a few steps. In short, the portal streamlines what is traditionally a challenging and stressful process.



By making associations with only licensed, registered, and experienced relocation companies, Moving Solutions further ensures a higher standard of service for its customers. A quality-check team from Moving Solutions rigorously verifies its movers and packers based on stringent quality-check parameters. The verification process covers major aspects such as license, registration, legal compliance, infrastructure, market reputation, customer reviews, and affordability. This meticulousness has allowed Moving Solutions to establish a trusted network of movers across India-now numbering more than 3,169 verified service providers.



One-Stop Shop for Diverse Relocation Services



Moving Solutions has become the one-stop shop for diverse relocation services. With a clear focus on customer experience, the portal aims to provide peace of mind at every stage of the moving process.



1. House Shifting: Whether moving down the stress or across the country, customers can easily find the best-matched movers and quickly book the right one via this portal to handle their home shifting needs with care and professionalism.



2. Office Shifting & Corporate Relocation: Not only homeowners and families but also businesses can leverage Moving Solutions to hire relevant relocation services. They can ensure seamless office relocation, minimizing downtime and ensuring that all assets are transferred safely, timely, and efficiently.



3. Industrial Shifting: Moving industrial goods and heavy machinery is not an easy task at all. The process is even more challenging and tedious than house shifting and office relocation. It requires a different level of expertise, and Moving Solutions is the right platform that connects customers with the best service providers in Jiffy who specialize in handling the complex process of industrial goods shifting.



4. Warehousing and Storage solutions: Whether temporary or long-term, customers across the country can use Moving Solutions to book safe and secure storage and warehousing solutions. Most moving companies associated with this platform offer storage solutions for both household and commercial goods. Some companies also offer bike and car storage facilities.



5. Car and Bike Transportation: Not only moving household and commercial goods, customers can also hire packers and movers via Moving Solutions to transport their vehicles like bikes and cars.



Contact Information:

Mr. Sonu Singh

Customer Relationship Manager, Moving Solutions

Email: ...

Phone: +91-9911918545

Website:





Company :-Moving Solutions

User :- Rajesh Kumar

Email :...

Mobile:- 9911918545

Url :-

