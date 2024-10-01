Govinda Bullet Incident: Krushna Abhishek Says ‘Mama’ Is Feeling ‘Better Now’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Star stand up comic and Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek has shared a update on his“mama” and said that he is“feeling better now”.

Krushna took to Instagram stories, where he shared the update and wrote:“Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in”.

Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah visited the Criti Care hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai to meet actor-politician Govinda who suffered a bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday.

She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family.

Govinda was reportedly injured after a misfire from his licensed gun while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. A bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable. The actor was getting ready to leave his home for some assignments at the time of the incident.

The actor earlier released an audio message for his fans and well-wishers, informing everyone that he was feeling much better. Govinda thanked his supporters for keeping him in their prayers.

He has shared a health update and said that the bullet has been removed. In a voice note, obtained by IANS, Govinda said in Hindi,“Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers”.

Govinda will be kept in observation for 48 hours reportedly after which he will be given a discharge from the hospital.