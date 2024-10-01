Vikramaditya Motwane Shares What Is It About Ananya Panday’S Online Presence That Helped Him Massively In ‘CTRL’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial 'CTRL' starring Ananya Panday in the lead, has shared what it is about the actress's personna that allowed him to sketch a compelling character graph for her in the film.

Vikram spoke with IANS ahead of the release of his film, and shared that since a part of the is about online trolling and the public scrutiny on social media, he made use of Ananya's online presence, and also the bit of trolling that she faces.

Ananya is one of those actresses who belong to a generation that has grown up on tech and social media. How did that come in handy for him as a storyteller in this film?

He told IANS,“She has a certain personality on social media, and she is a star. She does get trolled. And I think that for me was also a great quality to have someone like that in this film because the film is about somebody who is getting trolled. I think there is a certain comment that's being made on celebrity culture and on just the way people react, they just believe that everything is a fair game when it comes to public figures. So there is a little bit of that”.

When asked about the most endearing quality of Ananya as an actress, he said,“When we met, she was actually more nervous than I was. She was like, 'What am I going to do?'. What I like about her the most is the fact that she's a very, very secure person. She's a very secure actor”.

When probed further as to what he meant by 'secure', he told IANS,“There is no thing like, 'How's my hair looking? How's my this looking?', none of that. That's one thing which was out of the window immediately right then.“She asked me once, 'What's your one note?', and I told her, 'Just forget about the world around you, just let go'. And she literally followed that instruction to the T and delivered”.

“The fact that she trusts you and she trusts the team was very refreshing and allowed us as a unit to be able to have her back”, he added.

'CTRL' is set to stream on Netflix from October 4.