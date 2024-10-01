Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Competitive Landscape, Revenue Growth, Key Opportunities, Forecast By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

Ceramic Matrix Composites to Reach $11.51 Billion by 2026 at 11.4% CAGR: AMR

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic matrix composites market generated $4.85 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.51 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive landscape.Excellent mechanical characteristics at high temperature along with widespread application scope of the automotive industry drive the global ceramic matrix composites market. However, expensive nature of ceramic matrix composites hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities and huge production of ceramic fibers creates new opportunities in the next few years.Request Report Sample at:Based on composite type, the SiC/SiC segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes the segments including C/C, Ox/Ox, others.Based on fiber type, the continuous fiber held the highest market share with more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the short fiber segment.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis for this Report:Based on fiber material, the SiC Fibers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the amorphous ceramic fibers segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026.For Purchase Enquiry at:Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding almost two-fifths of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Rolls-Royce Plc, SGL Group, Coi Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, United Technologies, Coorstek Inc., Lancer Systems, Ultramet, Applied Thin Films, and Composites Horizons.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: /purchase-options

