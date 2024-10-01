Former German Footballer Fined For Damaging Neighbour's Garage With Chainsaw
The former
Arsena and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined
€135,000 by a court in his hometown of Starnberg for damaging his
neighbour's garage with a chainsaw, Azernews
reports.
Lehmann, who was accused by the public prosecutor of sawing off
a roof beam in the garage, was initially fined €420,000 (£351,000)
over the July 2022 incident, which was reduced on appeal.
“Mr Lehmann accepts responsibility. He has come to an agreement
with his neighbour,” German media quoted Lehmann's lawyer Florian
Ufer as saying after Friday's decision. Lehmann, who was also
accused of avoiding payment of parking fees at Munich airport, has
now paid them, Ufer added.
Judge Tanja Walter said the 54-year-old had“consistently
portrayed himself as a victim of the justice system”, but added
that he was“not a victim, he is a perpetrator”. Stefan Kreutzer,
the public prosecutor, added that Lehmann's behaviour proved“that
he obviously believes he is above the law”.
