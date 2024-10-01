Former German Footballer Fined For Damaging Neighbour's Garage With Chainsaw

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former Arsena and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined €135,000 by a court in his hometown of Starnberg for damaging his neighbour's garage with a chainsaw, Azernews reports.

Lehmann, who was accused by the public prosecutor of sawing off a roof beam in the garage, was initially fined €420,000 (£351,000) over the July 2022 incident, which was reduced on appeal.

“Mr Lehmann accepts responsibility. He has come to an agreement with his neighbour,” German media quoted Lehmann's lawyer Florian Ufer as saying after Friday's decision. Lehmann, who was also accused of avoiding payment of parking fees at Munich airport, has now paid them, Ufer added. Judge Tanja Walter said the 54-year-old had“consistently portrayed himself as a victim of the justice system”, but added that he was“not a victim, he is a perpetrator”. Stefan Kreutzer, the public prosecutor, added that Lehmann's behaviour proved“that he obviously believes he is above the law”.