عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction

Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction


10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian armed forces have fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports citing the Azerbajan Defense Ministry.

On September 28, at around 23:20, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Almali settlement of Keshishkand region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari Buzgov settlement of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijani Army took adequate response measures in the mentioned direction.

MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733545


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search