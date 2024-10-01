Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian have fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports citing the Azerbajan Defense Ministry.

On September 28, at around 23:20, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Almali settlement of Keshishkand region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari Buzgov settlement of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijani Army took adequate response measures in the mentioned direction.