Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Nakhchivan Direction
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
Armenian armed forces have fired at the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, Azernews reports citing the Azerbajan
Defense Ministry.
On September 28, at around 23:20, Armenian armed forces units
from the positions in the direction of Almali settlement of
Keshishkand region using small arms subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari
Buzgov settlement of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
The Azerbaijani Army took adequate response measures in the
mentioned direction.
