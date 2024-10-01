Azerbaijani FM, OIC Secretary General Discuss Cooperation Opportunities
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov has held a
meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, during the 79th session of
the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
The sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the OIC, exploring current initiatives and potential
partnership opportunities.
Minister Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering
and prioritizing relationships with both brotherly and friendly
nations. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's willingness to further enhance
cooperation within the framework of the OIC, highlighting the
country's active role in supporting and promoting the activities of
the organization.
During the meeting, he also shared comprehensive insights about
Azerbaijan's preparations and objectives related to its presidency
of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
His discussion emphasized the importance of attracting
sufficient financial resources to effectively tackle issues related
to climate change.
Minister Bayramov pointed out Azerbaijan's readiness to engage
in collaborative efforts within COP29, especially given the
critical nature of addressing climate change challenges that are
particularly relevant for OIC member states.
The meeting concluded with both parties exchanging views on a
variety of other issues that are mutually important to them.
