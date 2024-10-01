Chelsea's Palmer Has Match To Remember With Four First-Half Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Cole Palmer confirmed his ice-cool status on Saturday with four
nerveless goals in Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Brighton and Hove
Albion but complained he should have scored more,
Azernews reports citing The Japan Times .
"I should have had five or six," he told the BBC after becoming
the first player to score four in the first half of a Premier
League game.
"When I missed the first chance I was upset but with the way
they played and their high line I felt we'd get more chances," he
said.
Palmer also hit the post and had a goal nixed for offside in a
frantic first half during which he shone. He also missed an open
goal in the second half and hid his face in frustration.
"The manager set up a good game plan, we knew how to attack them
with first-time passes in behind," said Palmer, as self-effacing
off the pitch as he is dominant on it.
"Three points is what we needed and that is what we got," he
said.
Palmer has proved to be Chelsea's star signing since he joined
for £42.5 million ($56.8 million) from Manchester City as the
transfer window closed at the start of last season. Premier League
champion Manchester City could not promise him he would play every
week.
Chelsea's American owners, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake
Capital, who have spent more than £1 billion on players but have
failed to get results since taking over in 2022, must now believe
he is worth every penny and Pep Guardiola may be regretting the
decision to let him go.
He scored his 10th penalty on Saturday from 10 attempts since
moving south, earning the "ice-Cole" sobriquet.
Palmer, 22, has also earned a place with England since joining
Chelsea and has scored six goals so far this season for his club
after doubters suggested he would run out of steam after his
impressive start last season.
Coach Enzo Maresca who worked at City under Guardiola, has been
treating him carefully, keeping him fresh for the Premier League by
leaving him out of the squad for the Europa Conference League.
"I knew Cole from years ago at City, he is a top player and just
has to continue in the same way," Maresca said.
For Palmer, his role is simple. "I try and play every game the
best I can."
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.