Baku Hosts Spectacular Concert Within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

A classical and mugham music concert has been held in the
Chamber and Organ Music Hall as part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli
International Music Festival, Azernews
reports.
Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk
Instruments, under the direction of the artistic director and chief
conductor, laureate of Republican and international competitions
Mustafa Ashurov, and the soloists Shaig Asadov (balaban), Avazkhan
Azizov, Vusal Gasimov, Ravan Gachayev, and Gulyaz Hasanzade (mugham
singer), totally fascinated the guests of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli
International Music Festival.
The program featured works by Azerbaijani and world classics,
including Uzeyir Hajibayli, Muslim Magomayev, Gara Garayev, Fikrat
Amirov, Said Rustamov, Emin Sabitoglu, Vusif Adigozalov, Khan
Shushinski, Klaus Badelt, and Astor Piazzolla.
The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held
in celebration of National Music Day.
The event was jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The music festival featured renowned performers and ensembles
from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea,
Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.
The guests of the festival enjoyed vibrant performances, grand
concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes
in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and
Shamkir.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
