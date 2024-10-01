Baku Hosts Spectacular Concert Within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A classical and mugham concert has been held in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall as part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State of Folk Instruments, under the direction of the artistic director and chief conductor, laureate of and international competitions Mustafa Ashurov, and the soloists Shaig Asadov (balaban), Avazkhan Azizov, Vusal Gasimov, Ravan Gachayev, and Gulyaz Hasanzade (mugham singer), totally fascinated the guests of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The program featured works by Azerbaijani and world classics, including Uzeyir Hajibayli, Muslim Magomayev, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Said Rustamov, Emin Sabitoglu, Vusif Adigozalov, Khan Shushinski, Klaus Badelt, and Astor Piazzolla.

The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held in celebration of National Music Day.

The event was jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The music festival featured renowned performers and ensembles from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea, Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.

The guests of the festival enjoyed vibrant performances, grand concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.

