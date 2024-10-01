Climate Change In Azerbaijan Poses Major Challenges For Agriculture, Says DM Elnur Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change in Azerbaijan primarily affects agriculture.

First Deputy of Elnur Aliyev stated this during "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.

He noted that droughts were observed in the country last year, creating obstacles for agriculture.

"We want to grow that are resistant to the arid landscape. Due to climate change, droughts are also occurring in the region, and we are facing a water shortage. This means we need to educate people in this area."

The deputy minister also highlighted the impact of climate change on tourism:

"There are infrastructural effects as well. The decrease in the water level of the Caspian Sea is a concern for us, which means we need to allocate funds for infrastructure."

E. Aliyev pointed out that in recent years, state spending in healthcare has also increased: "In addition to heart diseases, other illnesses have become widespread due to climate change. In short, climate change has direct or indirect effects on all areas."

Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and chief negotiator for COP29, who spoke at the event, noted that Azerbaijan is committed to actively promoting the development of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which should be submitted by February 2025.

He mentioned that currently, only 30 countries are ready to submit their NDCs on time, which is insufficient.

Y. Rafiyev believes that many developing countries lack the financial resources to implement climate-related measures, which is a significant issue.

"Many countries, especially developing nations, including small island developing states, are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of financial resources to implement climate change mitigation measures while also creating conditions for climate resilience," he concluded.