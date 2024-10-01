عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Climate Change In Azerbaijan Poses Major Challenges For Agriculture, Says DM Elnur Aliyev

Climate Change In Azerbaijan Poses Major Challenges For Agriculture, Says DM Elnur Aliyev


10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change in Azerbaijan primarily affects agriculture.

First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev stated this during "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.

He noted that droughts were observed in the country last year, creating obstacles for agriculture.

"We want to grow crops that are resistant to the arid landscape. Due to climate change, droughts are also occurring in the region, and we are facing a water shortage. This means we need to educate people in this area."

The deputy minister also highlighted the impact of climate change on tourism:

"There are infrastructural effects as well. The decrease in the water level of the Caspian Sea is a concern for us, which means we need to allocate funds for infrastructure."

E. Aliyev pointed out that in recent years, state spending in healthcare has also increased: "In addition to heart diseases, other illnesses have become widespread due to climate change. In short, climate change has direct or indirect effects on all areas."

Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and chief negotiator for COP29, who spoke at the event, noted that Azerbaijan is committed to actively promoting the development of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which should be submitted by February 2025.

He mentioned that currently, only 30 countries are ready to submit their NDCs on time, which is insufficient.

Y. Rafiyev believes that many developing countries lack the financial resources to implement climate-related measures, which is a significant issue.

"Many countries, especially developing nations, including small island developing states, are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of financial resources to implement climate change mitigation measures while also creating conditions for climate resilience," he concluded.

MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733504


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search