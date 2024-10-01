AMADA Explores Future Of Anti-Doping Education With AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) hosted a webinar titled "Artificial Intelligence in Anti-Doping Education: Transforming Learning" for members of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO), Azernews reports, citing the Agency.



The hour-long webinar was led by Qudrat Safarov, Acting Head of AMADA's Science, Medicine, and Education Department. During the session, participants were introduced to artificial intelligence (AI), its potential applications, and the latest trends in AI-based education. The discussion also covered future opportunities, the tools currently being used in this field, and strategies to enhance their effectiveness. Additionally, methods for overcoming challenges in integrating AI into educational programs and the significance of AI-powered tools in creating educational content were explored.



At the conclusion of the webinar, AMADA's representative addressed participants' questions and expressed confidence that ongoing collaboration would unlock new opportunities for advancing anti-doping education.



Amy Dyer, Program Manager at iNADO, commended the importance of the webinar, highlighting AI's pivotal role in modern society and its increasing relevance to the anti-doping ecosystem.



The webinar attracted approximately 60 participants from various countries worldwide.

MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733493