AMADA Explores Future Of Anti-Doping Education With AI

10/1/2024 5:12:46 AM
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) hosted a
webinar titled "Artificial Intelligence in Anti-Doping Education:
Transforming Learning" for members of the Institute of National
Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO), Azernews
reports, citing the Agency.
The hour-long webinar was led by Qudrat Safarov, Acting Head of
AMADA's Science, Medicine, and Education Department. During the
session, participants were introduced to artificial intelligence
(AI), its potential applications, and the latest trends in AI-based
education. The discussion also covered future opportunities, the
tools currently being used in this field, and strategies to enhance
their effectiveness. Additionally, methods for overcoming
challenges in integrating AI into educational programs and the
significance of AI-powered tools in creating educational content
were explored.
At the conclusion of the webinar, AMADA's representative addressed
participants' questions and expressed confidence that ongoing
collaboration would unlock new opportunities for advancing
anti-doping education.
Amy Dyer, Program Manager at iNADO, commended the importance of the
webinar, highlighting AI's pivotal role in modern society and its
increasing relevance to the anti-doping ecosystem.
The webinar attracted approximately 60 participants from various
countries worldwide.
