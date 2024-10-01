New Era Of Azerbaijan's Defense Industry: Path Towards Military Self-Sufficiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan has emerged as a significant player in the global
defense market, driven by increased military spending, strategic
partnerships, and domestic innovation in recent years. The 5th
Azerbaijan International Defense exhibition (ADEX-2024) showcased
the country's achievements, with a marked emphasis on collaboration
and a path forward on military self-sufficiency.
Historical Context
Before delving into the event context, I would like to brief you
about the historical background of the country's defense industry.
Over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has been engaged in a massive
effort to modernize and upgrade its military. War with Armenia over
This conflict, combined with other challenges, such as
establishing a centralized government post-independence and
contending with external factors like the 907th amendment of the
United States, significantly hindered the nation's development.
These struggles made it difficult for Azerbaijan to establish
national unity and pursue economic growth during its early years as
an independent state. Despite these obstacles, Azerbaijan's drive
to modernize its military has been a cornerstone of its national
policy. Encouraged by a tremendous influx of oil revenues,
Azerbaijan achieved a twentyfold increase in military spending over
the past decade, laying the foundation for the development of a
robust military-industrial base. The Ministry of Defense Industry
(MDI), created in 2005, played a pivotal role in shaping
Azerbaijan's defense capabilities. Between 2007 and 2016,
Azerbaijani military production underwent a fortyfold expansion,
transforming the country from a simple buyer of arms into a budding
arms exporter.
The Republic of Azerbaijan has successfully established such
relations with most of the world's countries and continues to
develop them. The defense sector now supplies products to more than
10 countries, including Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Jordan, Israel,
and China. This rapid growth in military production and export has
also been accompanied by a shift in Azerbaijan's partnerships with
key defense players. Baku has moved away from a traditional
"buyer-seller" relationship and towards co-development and
co-manufacturing with its partners, signaling its growing technical
and industrial self-reliance.
Expanding Partnerships and Strategic
Cooperation
ADEX-2024 provided the platform for further agreements with
defense giants such as Türkiye's Aselsan , China
Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation , and
Israel's Elbit Systems . A notable agreement was
signed between AS Holdings and Azersilah, focusing on the joint
production of NATO-standard light weapons. This strategic
memorandum strengthens ties between Azerbaijan and Israel, a key
defense partner, and underscores Azerbaijan's growing technical and
manufacturing capabilities. While total domestic defense
self-sufficiency might be unattainable for small and medium-sized
states such as Azerbaijan, indigenous defense industrialization
still has its own undeniable benefits. In this context, relations
with Israel are particularly important for Azerbaijan.
Additionally, Azerbaijan's first locally developed laser weapon,
the Fireforce, was also introduced at ADEX-2024, demonstrating the
country's shift toward high-tech military innovations. Weighing 900
kilograms and boasting a power of 30 kilowatts, the "Fireforce" is
mounted on a light-armored vehicle, offering a glimpse into the
future of Azerbaijan's military technology.
New Generation of Armored Vehicles and UAVs
Beyond collaborations, Azerbaijan has made significant strides
in indigenous defense innovation. At ADEX-2024, the ITX-15 and
ITX-20 armored personnel carriers, developed domestically in 2024,
were unveiled. The Tufan Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle,
which is preparing for serial production, further showcases the
capabilities of Azerbaijan's defense sector. These developments not
only enhance the nation's military but also position Azerbaijan as
a growing arms exporter, with increasing demand for its products.
In addition, the presentation of the Revival P and Revival T
vehicles at ADEX 2024 reflects Improtex Industries' ambition to
establish itself as a key player in the demining sector, both
nationally and internationally. With their sturdy design, explosion
resistance, and advanced technological features, these vehicles are
expected to see increased proliferation, addressing the needs of
numerous countries, particularly those affected by conflict,
besides Azerbaijan.
And on the second day of the event, President Ilham Aliyev was
presented with JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter jets at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport. Developed as a joint venture between
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu Aircraft Industry
Corporation of China, these advanced, lightweight aircraft have
been integrated into Azerbaijan's Air Force. The JF-17C is known
for its air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities, high
maneuverability, and effectiveness in both day and night
operations.
Military Power as the Main Guarantor of
Security
In today's world, increasing defense spending has become a
global trend, driven by the need for national security amid various
geopolitical challenges. If global security and the international
legal system do not function effectively, nations often feel
compelled to bolster their military power. Azerbaijan's military
buildup is partly a response to a tradition of embargoes,
particularly from Western countries, which have imposed
restrictions on arms sales and military technology transfers.
President Ilham Aliyev has previously emphasized the necessity
of strengthening military capabilities, especially in light of the
revanchist forces in Armenia. During the inaugural session of the
Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan's VII convocation, he
remarked, "The countries standing behind Armenia, their
activities, their decisions, resolutions, statements - all this
shows that this dirty game against us is not over yet."
This indeed underscores the urgency for Azerbaijan to fortify
its defense capabilities to ensure its sovereignty and security. In
today's reality, the main guarantor of security is military
power.
So what holds for the future?
By reducing dependency on foreign suppliers, Azerbaijan is
positioning itself to meet the needs of its military domestically.
The stage is set for Azerbaijan to further expand its defense
sector, cementing its status as a key player in the region and
beyond. To note, Azerbaijan has disclosed its planned defense and
national security expenditures for 2025. According to the forecast,
6.66 billion manats ($3.92 billion) will be allocated for defense
and national security, making up 16.8 percent of the state budget
for 2025. One of Azerbaijan's paths is towards building a
self-reliant and collaborative defense sector.
