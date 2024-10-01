Min. Al-Huwaila: Kuwait Keen On Bolstering, Supporting Elderly Care

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Amna Al-Shemmari

KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait marks the International Day for Older People with vows to continue supporting and caring for this important sector of society.

Speaking on the occasion, of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah told KUNA that the State of Kuwait had made the elderly care part of its core principles and a main task.

This is evident through article 11 of the constitution, which indicated, "The State ensures aid for citizens in old age, sickness or inability to work. It also provides them with services of social security, social aid and medical care." On the amenities provided by the elderly care department, the minister said that the number of those benefiting from the wide-range of services amounted to 3,888 until August of 2024, noting that the department housed 17 elderly thus far.

She noted that one of the recent achievements this year was the launching of the mobile elderly care unit based in Hawally governorate, which enabled the elderly to use transportation to and from services such as physiotherapy and the health club.

Al-Huwailah also touched the establishment of an elderly Diwaniyas (gathering halls) in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Al-Firdaws areas in addition to other services aimed at integrating the elderly with the wider society.

In 2004, Kuwait had launched the Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah prize for elderly care and health research to boost support for this sector of society.

The theme for the 34th International Day of Older Persons is "Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide." On December 14, 1990, the UN General Assembly voted on marking October first of each year as the International Day of Older Persons. The first celebration of this kind began in 1991. (end) as