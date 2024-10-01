Unbox Birthday Surprises & Deals In Celebration Of Ishopchangi Singapore's 11Th Anniversary Sale

iShopChangi turns 11! Throughout October, join in the celebration to unbox surprises and snag unbeatable deals of up to 80% on a curated selection of premium brands across wines and spirits, beauty, electronics, fashion, and more. From local favourites to luxury finds, get ready to score big this anniversary season! SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 - From now to 31 October 2024, travellers and non-travellers can party it up with iShopChangi's 11th Anniversary Birthday bash! Get ready to scoop up exclusive offers and discounts on a spectrum of premium goods, spanning beauty to tech, from renowned brands like Marc Jacobs and OPPO, and everything in between. Enhance the festive mood with travel-exclusives and chic gift-wrapping services to add a personal touch to your finds. Need a gift in a pinch? Ensure your purchases arrive promptly with On-Demand Delivery. But that's not all! Join the fun with a special PlayMade collab featuring a limited-time-only flavour and more sweet surprises and mystery gifts from iShopChangi!







iShopChangi Singapore's 11th Anniversary Sale

Celebrate Big with Birthday Bash Deals and 10.10 Savings Online

Celebrate two months of unparalleled shopping bliss with iShopChangi this September and October. Enjoy fantastic savings across a curated selection of products from an extensive collection of over 2,500 authentic wines and spirits brands and the latest gadgets from brands like OPPO and Bose to enhance every lifestyle to international and local beauty favourites, including premium brands like Este Lauder , IDS Skincare , Kylie Cosmetics and expanded Korean must-haves from Innisfree and more.

Ready to unlock the surprises? Secure these exclusive promo codes for spectacular savings!

11th Anniversary Birthday Sale (For Non-Travellers)

10.10 Birthday Flash Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 - 13 October 2024

BDAYFLASH15

15%* off with no min spend, capped at S$100

BDAYFLASH20

20%* off with min spend S$600, capped at S$170

Final Birthday Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 14 - 31 October 2024

BDAYTREAT12

12%* off with no min spend, capped at S$70

BDAYTREAT18

18%* off with min. spend $600, capped at S$165

11th Anniversary Birthday Sale (For Travellers)

From now till 11 October 2024

Code

Description

TRBDAY15

15%* off with no min spend, capped at S$50.

SHABD25

25%* off with min spend S$600 on Shilla Travel Retail, capped at S$500

From now till 31 October 2024

LOEBD25

25%* off with min spend S$280 on Lotte Duty Free, capped at S$150

From 12 to 31 October 2024

SHABD20

20%* off with min spend S$450 on Shilla Travel Retail, capped at S$200

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to for full terms and conditions.

Non-Traveller Deals

Glow Up & Get Glam at Home

Non-travelling beauty buffs, it's time to indulge in some serious self-care with exclusive beauty bundles and cult-favourite best-sellers.

Prep and prime your pout to perfection with the MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer Duo Set , now available for S$49 after a 36% discount. Embrace the soothing power of mushrooms with the [Beauty Set] Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion 200ml Duo Set , yours for S$104 after 30% off. Elevate your skincare ritual with the luxurious La Mer [Beauty Set] The New Advanced Treatment Lotion 150ml Set , a steal at S$295 after a 30% discount. Say goodbye to tired eyes with the [Beauty Set] Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme Synchronized Multi-Recovery 15ml Duo Set by Este Lauder, now just S$182 with a 30% saving.

For a nourishing boost from within, try the [Bundle of 3] Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest with Ginseng 6's + Bird's Nest with Collagen 6's + Bird's Nest Gift Set (Snow Lotus + Red Dates & Cactus) , now available for S$89.85, a generous 50% off its original price.

Unveil a filter-free glow with the JMsolution Selfie Barrier Tea Tree Mask , priced at S$18, thanks to a massive 45% discount. Achieve a flawless K-beauty complexion with the JUNGSAEMMOOL Essential Skin Nuder Cushion [Refill Included] SPF 50+/PA+++ - Light , now S$39.90, due to a 42% discount. Want to let your inner radiance shine? Hydrate your skin with the UpCircle Day + Night Hydration Set , a bargain at S$62.50, or awaken it with the invigorating UpCircle The Caffeinated Duo for S$42.50, both after a 50% discount.

Don't forget to pamper your hands with the enchanting Jmella Disney Princess Hand Cream Set for S$21 after a 50% discount. And, of course, be sure to embrace naturally luscious locks with the UpCircle Natural Hair Care Duo , now S$45, also with a 50% discount.

Bring the Party Home with Top-Shelf Tipples

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or not, non-travellers can now level up their home bar game at slashed prices.

Indulge in the ultimate sake experience with the [Bundle of 3] Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45, 3X720ML . This award-winning sake , renowned for its smooth and complex flavour profile, is a steal at just S$129 after a 40% saving! Or, raise a toast to the good life with the [Bundle] 2x Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2 Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Miniature 50ml , the perfect spirits to celebrate any occasion, all for S$300 with a cool 36% discount.

For a truly unique dram, don't miss the [Buy 1 Free 1] The Leomhann - Single Malt Single Cask (Rare Barolo Matured) . This exceptional whisky, matured in rare Barolo casks, offers a taste unlike any other, now at an unbeatable price of S$350, letting the good vibes flow with 50% off.

Slay in Singapore with Exclusive Fashion Finds

Revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank! Snag the [Bundle] 2x Fortune Bags from Goldheart crafted in precious gold for just S$273, perfect for gifting to loved ones.

Carry your essentials in style with the Coach ID Billfold Wallet In Signature Canvas Black , a timeless classic that never goes out of fashion, now available at a special price of S$158, after slashing off 48%! Or, make a statement with the Coach Aria Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard Khaki/Saddle Multi , a versatile piece that effortlessly elevates any look, now at S$388 with a generous 54% discount.

For those who prefer a minimalist aesthetic, the Coach Gallery Tote Black is a sleek and sophisticated option that's perfect for everyday use, now only S$399, thanks to a 47% discount. And finally, add a touch of understated elegance to your wardrobe with the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Mini Natasha Crossbody Bag Rock Grey, a playful and practical accessory for the girl on the go, now available for S$239 after a 33% discount!

Tech It Up and Upgrade with Gadgets & Gizmos

Calling all tech-savvy non-travellers! It's time to unwind, upgrade, and gear up for good times!

Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation combo with the [Bundle] Estilo XE + CLOGX from OGAWA. This dynamic duo will melt away your stress and revitalise your body, now at S$346, thanks to a whopping 65% off!

Capture life's adventures in stunning 360 with the Kandao Qoocam 3 360 Action Camera (Travel Kit) , now available for S$399, a 17% discount from its original price. Or, flip out over the innovative OPPO Find N3 Flip , a foldable smartphone that's both stylish and functional, yours for only S$916.51 after a 34% discount.

Upgrade your workspace with the sleek and compact MX Keys Mini - Rose from Logitech, now at a discounted price of S$90.83 after a 45% discount.

Traveller Deals

Travel-Exclusives for the Glow Getter on the Go

Frequent flyers can get in on the action, too! Elevate your in-flight and on-arrival skincare game with these travel-exclusive beauty sets.

Achieve that coveted glass skin even at 30,000 feet with the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Duo Set , now available for S$473.70. For a youthful look even after a long flight, indulge in the LANCME Genifique Ultimate Serum Duo , priced at S$509. Wake up to plump, hydrated skin with the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask EX Duo Set , a steal at S$55.54 with a 10% discount. This cult-favourite sleeping mask delivers intense moisture and a refreshing boost, ensuring you look refreshed and revitalised no matter how many time zones you cross.

Spirited Journeys with Exclusive Travel Sips

Indulge in the rich sweetness of The Balvenie Pedro Ximnez Cask 18 Year Old 700ml 48.7% , a rare single malt finished in sherry casks, now available at a special travel exclusive price of S$284.90.

Alternatively, savour the timeless elegance of James Hennessy Cognac 1000 ML 40% for S$243.30. Or, embark on a sensory journey with The Macallan Colour Collection 12 Years Old 40% 700ML , a vibrant whisky with notes of citrus, vanilla, and sweet oak. This travel exclusive can now be yours for S$106.40.

Elevate Travel Adventures with Exclusive Electronics

Globetrotters, gear up for your next adventure with travel-exclusive electronics that are sure to enhance your travel experience.

Stay entertained on long flights or layovers with the [FREE SAME DAY DELIVERY] Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Consoles + Hard Case With Clear Screen Protector . Enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive gameplay on the go for just S$338.53, a fantastic 16% off the regular price. Immerse yourself in your favourite music or podcasts with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones that deliver unparalleled sound quality and comfort. The perfect travel companion, grab them now for S$457.80, a 17% discount from the regular price.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL , boasting a cutting-edge camera system and powerful performance. Now available at a special travel exclusive price of S$1595.41. You could also document your travels in breathtaking 360 with the Insta360 ONE X4 | 8K30fps 360 Action Camera , now available for S$677.98, a 20% discount for a limited time.

That's not all! Complete your purchase with iShopChangi's exclusive gift-wrapping service *, featuring a selection of elegant gift boxes to add a sophisticated touch to your gifts. And for those last-minute surprises, enjoy the convenience of rapid On-Demand Delivery order by 6PM (Monday - Saturday) and receive your items within just 2 hours, with a reduced delivery fee of S$10 (from S$20) till end of year.

*Visit iShopChangi's website for more details.

Get Ready for a Sweet Adventure with PlayMade!

From 1 to 31 October, enjoy PlayMade's exclusive Rockmelon flavoured beverages available at all Playmade outlets islandwide, crafted in collaboration with iShopChangi.

The fun doesn't stop there! Keep your special cup sleeves and head over to PlayMade Suntec Outlet from 11 to 13 October. Between 12PM and 8PM, unlock mystery gifts and sweet surprises from iShopChangi.

Ready to sip, shop, and score big?

Shop, Save, & Celebrate

There's more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code <ISCNEW20> at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre .

Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

iShopChangi

