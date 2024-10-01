Iran's Plan To Regulate Afghan Nationals Is Serious: Qomi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's ambassador and representative in Kabul, stated,“serious and clear steps have been taken to improve the situation of Afghan nationals in Iran.”

Qomi claimed that, following the orders of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, concrete steps have been initiated to address the situation of Afghan nationals, with specific missions assigned to relevant organizations.

In his latest interview with IRNA, Qomi asserted that approximately six million Afghan migrants are currently living in Iran.

He described Afghan migration to Iran as a“challenge” and emphasized that it should not be viewed as an“opportunity” or a“threat.”

Qomi referred to Afghan migrants in Iran as an“excess population” and stated that efforts should be made to facilitate their return to their homeland.

The Iranian ambassador clarified that Iran's“skill lies in conducting a thorough study of the migration issue and making comprehensive efforts to encourage this added population to choose the path of returning to their homes.”

According to Qomi, the return of six million Afghan migrants to Afghanistan, which some consider to be mass deportation, is Iran's new mission, with Qomi at the forefront of this initiative.

Iran has committed to facilitating the return of Afghan migrants, with Qomi leading the mission. While the Iranian government frames this as an organized process, concerns remain about the potential impact on Afghan refugees and the broader humanitarian consequences of such large-scale deportations.

