FIFA imposes 6-month ban on Samuel Eto'o, prevents him from attending matches

(MENAFN) World governing body has imposed a six-month ban on Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), preventing him from attending any national team matches. This sanction stems from a breach of FIFA's disciplinary code related to the U-20 Women's round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon, which took place in Colombia earlier this month.



FIFA's statement indicated that Eto'o was found guilty of "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials" during the match, although specific details regarding his actions were not disclosed. As a result of this ruling, Eto'o is prohibited from attending any men's or women's matches involving FECAFOOT teams across all categories and age groups.



In response to the sanction, FECAFOOT officials expressed their regret, stating they are preparing to address the issue. Despite this ban, Eto'o, who has been the president of FECAFOOT since 2021, will remain in his leadership position, as the sanction does not affect his role within the federation.



Eto'o's ban highlights FIFA's commitment to maintaining discipline and fair play in football, while also bringing attention to the standards expected of officials in the sport. As the situation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how FECAFOOT navigates this challenge in the context of international football governance.



