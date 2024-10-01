NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo passes away at age of 58

(MENAFN) The announced on Monday that NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away from brain cancer at the age of 58. Mutombo, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Mutombo in a statement, describing him as "simply larger than life." He highlighted Mutombo's impressive career on the court as one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in NBA history, as well as his dedication to helping others off the court.



Mutombo is widely recognized as one of basketball's most esteemed defensive players and rebounders. He earned the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award four times, a record he shares with Ben Wallace. Over his illustrious career, Mutombo accumulated a remarkable 3,298 blocks and 12,359 rebounds while making eight All-Star appearances before retiring in 2009. That same year, he was appointed as a global ambassador for the NBA by then-commissioner David Stern, furthering his impact both in and out of the game.



In 2015, Mutombo's contributions to basketball were immortalized when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Beyond his on-court achievements, Mutombo was celebrated for his extensive humanitarian efforts worldwide. He invested millions in charitable initiatives, including the construction of a hospital in the DRC, significantly improving access to healthcare for countless individuals.



Mutombo's legacy will be remembered not only for his remarkable skills as a player but also for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of society. His impact on the game of basketball and the lives of many will continue to resonate in the hearts of fans and communities around the world.

