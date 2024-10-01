Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General: Uzbekistan's School Construction In Fuzuli Is A Testament To Our Brotherhood

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has received
Deputy Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Sherzod Tukhtaboyev on the
sidelines of the 29th Annual conference of the International
Association of Prosecutors (IAP) held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Kamran Aliyev emphasized that the longstanding ties between our
nations have developed successfully across various sectors,
including political, economic, and cultural areas. He specifically
mentioned that significant strategic initiatives, driven by the
political will of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, have further
consolidated the relationship between the two countries, benefiting
their peoples.
He pointed out that the construction and opening of the school
named after Mirzo Ulugbek by Uzbekistan in the recently liberated
city of Fuzuli, as well as Uzbekistan's active role in the
reconstruction of Karabakh, exemplify the strong bonds of
brotherhood between the two nations.
Aliyev also noted the active collaboration between the two
countries on the international stage, particularly within key
organizations such as the UN, the Economic Cooperation
Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
In discussing the extensive reforms taking place in Azerbaijan's
prosecution system, Aliyev highlighted the prosecution's role in
fighting crime and the importance of international cooperation in
this area. He stressed the value of exchanging experiences and
facilitating bilateral visits among prosecution staff.
Kamran Aliyev underlined the historical significance of
Azerbaijan hosting COP29, the 29th Annual Conference of the IAP,
and the General Assembly, stating that these international events
create a favorable environment for enhancing intergovernmental
relations.
He then invited his Uzbek counterpart, Nigmatulla Yuldashev, to
participate in the High-Level Plenary Session on "Mobilizing Law
Enforcement in the Fight Against Climate Change," organized by the
Prosecutor General's Office and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime,
scheduled for November 15 in Baku.
Deputy Prosecutor General Yuldashev, while emphasizing the
strong cooperation between the prosecution offices of both nations,
acknowledged the importance of maintaining these relations in the
future. He also congratulated Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on
October 1, Azerbaijan's Prosecutors' Day, and the 106th anniversary
of the establishment of the prosecution office.
