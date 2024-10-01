Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General: Uzbekistan's School Construction In Fuzuli Is A Testament To Our Brotherhood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has received Deputy Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Sherzod Tukhtaboyev on the sidelines of the 29th Annual of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Kamran Aliyev emphasized that the longstanding ties between our nations have developed successfully across various sectors, including political, economic, and cultural areas. He specifically mentioned that significant strategic initiatives, driven by the political will of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, have further consolidated the relationship between the two countries, benefiting their peoples.

He pointed out that the construction and opening of the school named after Mirzo Ulugbek by Uzbekistan in the recently liberated city of Fuzuli, as well as Uzbekistan's active role in the reconstruction of Karabakh, exemplify the strong bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

Aliyev also noted the active collaboration between the two countries on the international stage, particularly within key organizations such as the UN, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

In discussing the extensive reforms taking place in Azerbaijan's prosecution system, Aliyev highlighted the prosecution's role in fighting crime and the importance of international cooperation in this area. He stressed the value of exchanging experiences and facilitating bilateral visits among prosecution staff.

Kamran Aliyev underlined the historical significance of Azerbaijan hosting COP29, the 29th Annual Conference of the IAP, and the General Assembly, stating that these international events create a favorable environment for enhancing intergovernmental relations.

He then invited his Uzbek counterpart, Nigmatulla Yuldashev, to participate in the High-Level Plenary Session on "Mobilizing Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Climate Change," organized by the Prosecutor General's Office and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, scheduled for November 15 in Baku.

Deputy Prosecutor General Yuldashev, while emphasizing the strong cooperation between the prosecution offices of both nations, acknowledged the importance of maintaining these relations in the future. He also congratulated Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on October 1, Azerbaijan's Prosecutors' Day, and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the prosecution office.