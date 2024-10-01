Health departments of China, US agree to enhance communication

(MENAFN) Chinese and U.S. officials recently convened in Washington D.C., where they agreed to enhance communication, foster cooperation among technical agencies, and improve coordination on global health issues. This meeting marks the first ministerial-level visit by Chinese health authorities to the United States since 2017, signaling a renewed commitment to collaboration between the two countries.



Cao Xuetao, the deputy head of China's National Health Commission, emphasized that strengthening health cooperation between China and the United States is beneficial not only for both nations but also for global well-being. He expressed China's willingness to enhance policy communication and position coordination with the U.S. and collaborate on key areas such as cancer prevention and treatment, chronic disease management, addressing the challenges of an aging population, and advancing medical research.



Andrea Palm, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, highlighted the critical importance of cooperation between the world's two largest economies for global health security. She expressed optimism about the potential for deepening exchanges and cooperation in various health-related domains, including cancer treatment, chronic disease management, climate change-related health issues, nutrition, and antimicrobial resistance.



During the visit, Cao engaged in discussions with directors of relevant institutes and centers at the National Institutes of Health, as well as the president of the National Academy of Medicine. Both sides reflected on their longstanding partnership, recognizing the significance of China-U.S. medical exchanges and expressing a shared commitment to pursuing further collaboration. Additionally, Cao participated in the China-U.S. Health Dialogue, co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the China Health and Population Research Institute, marking the first high-level think tank dialogue focused on health issues between the two nations.

