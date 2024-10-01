Three-car accident in southern Peru results in death of 9 people

(MENAFN) A tragic three-vehicle collision on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals and left 16 others injured on the Costanera Highway in the southern region of Tacna, Peru. Reports from local indicate that the crash took place at kilometer 31, specifically near a sharp curve known as "El Chasqui" in the La Yarada-Los Palos district. The vehicles involved in the accident included a bus operated by the Vilca transport company, a private car, and a truck that was transporting Andean products and sheep.



According to the state news agency Andina, the aftermath of the crash saw several bus passengers and the truck driver trapped within the wreckage, necessitating urgent rescue efforts. In contrast, it was reported that the occupants of the private car fled the scene immediately after the collision. Eyewitnesses to the incident have claimed that the private car was traveling in the wrong lane, which ultimately triggered the series of collisions. Additionally, beer cans found inside the vehicle have led to suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.



Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, including firefighters and multiple ambulances dispatched from the Emergency Medical Service (SAMU) and local healthcare facilities. The rapid response was critical in managing the chaotic situation and aiding the injured. Eddy Vicente Choque, the director of Hipolito Unanue Regional Hospital, reported that 16 victims suffering from injuries were admitted on Sunday night. By the following morning, six of these patients had been discharged, while 10 individuals remained hospitalized, receiving further medical care.



This devastating incident has sparked conversations about road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future. As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash, authorities are likely to focus on the factors that contributed to the accident, particularly concerning driver behavior and vehicle safety protocols on the highways.

