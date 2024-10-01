Israel Continues Raids On Beirut, UNFP Warns Of Disaster In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli forces continued their aggression against Lebanon by launching violent raids on several towns, at a time when anticipation prevails for what would happen after the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, following Israeli raids on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Disaster Risk Unit in Lebanon revealed on Sunday that the Israeli occupation launched 216 raids on different areas in Lebanon during the past 24 hours, noting that 36,188 Syrians and 41,307 Lebanese crossed into Syria on 23 September.

Meanwhile, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday that the body of Hassan Nasrallah had been recovered from the site of the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut, and that he was safe. The two sources confirmed that his body had no direct wounds and that the cause of death may have been“severe shock from the force of the explosion.”

At the same time, Hezbollah announced in three successive statements that it had bombed the occupied city of Safed and the settlements of Rosh Pina and Sonobar with a rocket salvo.

Moreover, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said that 14 Lebanese paramedics were killed in two days, adding in a statement:“The Israeli occupation forces have accumulated their attacks on paramedics and health centres in recent days.”

It pointed out that“this series of attacks has led to the martyrdom of 14 paramedics in two days.” The Lebanese Ministry of Health condemned“in the strongest terms the repeated attacks by the Israeli enemy on health centres, which flout international laws and norms, especially the Geneva Convention, which stresses the need to neutralize health centres and health workers to allow them to carry out their humanitarian duty.”

For his part, Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, criticized the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, and said that the raids carried out by the occupation army“exceed morality.”

Pope Francis added, according to Reuters, that countries cannot“exceed” in using their military force.“Even in war, there are morals that must be protected.” The Pope of the Vatican stated,“War is immoral. But the rules of war give it some morality,” on his flight back from Belgium to Rome.

Nevertheless, the Regional Director of the United Nations Food Program for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Corinne Fleischer, warned that“Lebanon is on the brink of collapse” and therefore“cannot bear another war.”

Furthermore, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati considered on Sunday, that“the diplomatic solution remains the best for stability and a ceasefire”, noting that Lebanon is witnessing“the largest displacement operation that has perhaps occurred in Lebanon, the region and history within hours.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke with Mikati on Saturday, expressing Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

President Al-Sisi stated that Egypt stands by Lebanon's side during these challenging times.

He also condemned any infringement on Lebanese security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.

President Al-Sisi stressed the need for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza. He warned that the failure of the international community to fulfil its responsibility to halt aggressive actions towards Palestinian territories and Lebanon could lead to a dangerous escalation, jeopardising regional and international stability and peace.

“Egypt is committed to supporting Lebanon and working to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza,” President Al-Sisi said.

Mikati also received a phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who renewed“Iraq's firm and principled position in supporting and standing with Lebanon, and Iraq's continued provision of all the assistance needed by the brotherly Lebanese people”, stressing“the need to coordinate Arab and Islamic efforts to stop the ongoing Zionist attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region.”

Al-Sudani also offered, during the call,“the condolences of Iraqi government and people for the martyrdom of Nasrallah and his companions.”