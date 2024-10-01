Yemeni Houthi group reports death rate from Israeli strikes on Al-Hudaydah climbs to 6

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Yemeni Houthi group reported that the death toll from Israeli on Al-Hudaydah, located in western Yemen, had risen to six, with 57 others injured. According to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the majority of those are in critical condition, indicating the severity of the strikes.



The Israeli military confirmed that the airstrikes were conducted by dozens of aircraft, targeting military installations of the Houthi group in the Ras Issa and Al-Hudaydah regions. These strikes were launched in retaliation for recent Houthi on Israel, highlighting the ongoing conflict between the two.



This escalation comes amid a broader rise in regional tensions, fueled by Israel’s ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 41,600 people, the majority of whom are women and children, following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.



The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have been carried out across the country since September 23, leading to the deaths of more than 960 people and injuries to over 2,700 others. These developments have further destabilized the region, increasing the complexity of the ongoing violence.

MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108732988