Iot In Healthcare Market Size Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach USD 332.672 Billion By 2027 CAGR Of 13.20%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IOT In healthcare Industry

the global internet of things in healthcare is Anticipated to reach $332.672 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.20% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Internet of Things in Healthcare Market by Component, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019–2027," the global internet of things in healthcare market was valued at $113.751 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $332.672 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.20% from 2020 to 2027.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.What are the factors driving the Internet of Things in Healthcare Market?The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the internet of things in healthcare market include owing to technological advancements, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others, better accessibility to high-speed internet, implementation of favorable government regulatory policies. Furthermore, growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management, increased adoption of smart devices and wearables, increasing interest in self-health measurement, and reduced healthcare cost with advanced and cost effectives IoT in healthcare products and solutions. Moreover, rising interest of the startup companies in IoT healthcare industry such as MedAngelONE, Amiko, SWORD health, and Aira, is expected to boost the market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with IoT infrastructure development, data privacy and security issues, lack of awareness among public in developing regions, and limited technical knowledge are expected to impede the market growth. Various factors such as government initiatives to support IoT platform, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and high R&D spending are expected to boost the market growth.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Internet of Things in Healthcare Companies.Apple Inc..International Business Machine Corporation (IBM).Microsoft Corporation.Medtronic Plc.Alphabet Inc. (Google),.Proteus Digital Health Inc..QUALCOMM Incorporated.Abbott Laboratories.Cisco Systems Inc..Koninklijke Philips N.V..General Electric CompanyInternet of Things in Healthcare Market Segments:By Component.Devices.System and Software.ServicesBy Application.Patient Monitoring.Clinical Operation and Workflow Optimization.Clinical Imaging.Fitness and Wellness Measurement.Drug DevelopmentBy End User.Healthcare Providers.Patients.Healthcare Payers.Research Laboratories (Biotech/Pharma).Government AuthorityIn 2019, North America accounted for a major share of the internet of things in healthcare market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to rapid technological advancements, increasing investments from top players, supportive governmental rules, rise in prevalence of chronic disease patient population and increase in demand for cost effective disease treatment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at significant rate during the forecast period, by registering a CAGR of 17.40%. This is mainly due to rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries such as India and China, large patient population, rising public awareness, and increasing healthcare spending.Purchase the Report:Key Benefits For Stakeholders. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lab information management systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing lab information management systems market opportunities.. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.. In-depth analysis of the lab information management systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.